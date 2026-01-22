Michael Wolff Predicts Donald Trump Will ‘Sacrifice’ Republicans

Donald Trump biographer and longtime critic Michael Wolff is back with more bombshell claims. On Wednesday, he said that backlash over the apparent failure of several Trump-era agendas could cost Republicans the midterms. Wolff told Inside Trump’s Head that the GOP’s foothold in Congress may loosen as a result.

The veteran Trump biographer noted that Republicans are already grappling with a razor-thin majority, which he attributed in part to the administration’s handling of the economy. While critics like Wolff see this as a major factor behind a potential GOP loss, Donald Trump himself has maintained that he delivered an “economic miracle.”

“When America booms, the entire world booms. That’s been the history. When it goes bad, it goes bad. You all follow us down, and you follow us up,” the POTUS told political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. He also touted the United States as “the economic engine of the planet.”

Trump: “You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.” pic.twitter.com/89NvspoP99 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2026

He added, “And we’re at a point that we’ve never—I don’t believe we’ve ever been. I never thought we could do it this quickly. My biggest surprise is that I thought it would take more than a year, maybe like a year and one month. But it’s happened very quickly.”

However, Wolff warned that despite Trump’s claims, it is his economic agenda that could ultimately hurt his own party. “His depiction of the last year was that everything had gone remarkably well—the best economy in the world,” the author said.

“The economy is going to defeat the Republicans in November,” Wolff added. He told co-host Joanna Coles, “I thought, ‘God, how can he do this? He doesn’t mean it. He can’t possibly believe it.’ But then I thought, ‘Oh no—actually, he believes it.’”

.@POTUS in Davos: “The USA is the economic engine on the planet — and when America booms, the entire world booms.” pic.twitter.com/1dbBCWjhCo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 21, 2026

“So he lives in this Trump reality bubble, and that’s how he can keep going like this. And what do you do about that? You have to finally come to the conclusion that the president of the United States is delusional. He’s undoubtedly delusional,” Wolff said.

Several recent polls indicate a noticeable dip in Trump’s approval ratings. According to a YouGov survey, 61% of American voters are unhappy with the administration’s approach to the economy, while 53% believe the situation is actually getting worse.

“The Democrats should just go home, and they’ll be fine in November,” the Trump biographer added. Wolff went on to say, “So he’ll definitely lose the House in November. I think the Senate may become competitive, too, but the Republican world is going to become a difficult place to be—a difficult place to inhabit—after the midterm elections.”

“But Trump is separate from the Republicans,” Wolff concluded. “He’ll sacrifice the Republicans for his own—the Trump show.”