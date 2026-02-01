Trump Accuses His Biographer of ‘Conspiring with Epstein’ to Harm Him, Threatens Lawsuit

The release of the fresh bunch of Epstein files has highlighted President Donald Trump’s past relationship with the late disgraced financier after reports indicate that multiple women accused Trump of sexual abuse in statements to the FBI. However, the President has consistently denied it.

The files also mention his name regarding him “examining” young girls before they were sent to the Epstein island. However, despite his name coming up in such severe matters, Trump has decided to threaten author Michael Wolff instead, whom he has accused of “conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein” to cause him harm.

He issued this threat on Air Force One, a day after the fresh batch of files were released. On the flight, a journalist asked Trump, “What did you think of the latest released Epstein files? And do you think your critics will be satisfied with this release?”

The President replied, “It looked like this guy Wolff, who’s a writer, was conspiring with Epstein to do harm to me.”

He then added, “And I didn’t see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping—you know, the radical left—that Wolff, who’s a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me, politically or otherwise. And that came through loud and clear. So, we’ll probably sue Wolff on that.”

Wolff, however, remains unfazed by this threat as this is not the first time that someone from the Trump family has threatened to slap him with a lawsuit. The author previously sued First Lady Melania Trump on free speech grounds after she threatened him with a $1 billion lawsuit for speaking about her alleged relationship with Epstein.

Talking about Trump’s latest comments about suing him, Wolff said to The Daily Beast, “This is the third or fourth time the Trumps have threatened to sue me. So far, this has only resulted in me suing them. So, bring it on. Let’s sue each other. I have nothing to hide, but the Trumps surely do.”

Trump’s DOJ has released only half of the Epstein files. What we’ve seen is sickening, with serious allegations involving the president himself. If this is what they’re willing to release, imagine what they’re still hiding. Our investigation is just getting started. https://t.co/VjUQXy8ATi — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) February 1, 2026

Wolff also called Trump out in an Instagram video, saying, “I believe that if the American public knew the real nature of Donald Trump’s long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, they would turn away in horror and revulsion.” In the video, Wolff also mentioned that as an author, he had tried to do whatever he could to make Epstein speak more about Trump and his ties with him.

It should be noted here that there are photos and documents that show Trump and Epstein were quite close, with the former partying with the disgraced financier in New York and Florida and also taking rides in his jets.

The latest bunch of files further highlight how muchTrump was allegedly involved in the scandals going on under Epstein’s era while the President has said that they might sue the Epstein estate as well.