Politics

Michael Wolff Reveals Why Donald Trump Backed Off From Hostile Greenland Takeover

Published on: January 23, 2026 at 6:41 AM ET

Michael Wolff claimed Donald Trump focuses on the "fire engines" rushing to put out the fires.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Michael Wolff explained why Donald Trump didn't go through with taking over Greenland on his podcast.
Michael Wolff explained why Donald Trump didn't go through with taking over Greenland | Cover Image Source: (L) YouTube @TheDailyBeast (R) The White House

President Donald Trump sparked global debate when he announced his plans to take over Greenland. His claims of wanting to acquire the country for National Security were quickly met by resistance across the country. Earlier this week, residents of Nuuk (Greenland’s capital) staged protests urging the U.S. to abandon its takeover plans.

Before protests could break out, a renowned author and political commentator, Michael Wolff, had made a prediction. On his Inside Trump’s Head podcast with The Daily Beast, Wolff explained the real reason for not taking over Greenland to Joanna Coles.

The podcast co-host recalled the moment when the world went into a “paroxysm,” which is an outburst of emotions, after Trump’s late-night Truth Social posts.

The POTUS had been repeatedly posting on social media about his plan to take over Greenland for the aforementioned reasons. On January 21, 2026, Trump revealed a conversation he had with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at a Swiss Alpine Resort. The POTUS revealed negotiating a deal for the betterment of both Greenland and America.

Wolff explained the reason for Trump’s decision to switch from an alleged hostile takeover to a peaceful solution. It was an ‘I told you so’ moment for Wolff because earlier this month, the author claimed that Trump’s threats to take over the country and implement the tariffs were “meaningless.”

Wolff said, “This is a new Trump chapter…He’s going to squeeze it for all of the attention he can get.” Wolff and Coles both agreed that this was reportedly Trump’s classic distraction technique.

With many of the Epstein files yet to be released, the backlash against ICE, and growing protests in the wake of Renee Good’s shooting in Minneapolis, the podcast hosts claim Trump dropped the Greenland bombshell as a distraction.

Wolff acknowledged Trump’s distractions but claimed they have value to them and said, “He just wants attention; he is one more day at the center of the world.” Wolff recalled a conversation about Greenland he had with one of Trump’s political aides. Wolff also pointed out that the people close to Trump weren’t “blind” to the MAGA leader’s goals and personality.

The author explained the aide’s comment with an analogy of a fire engine rushing to put out a fire. In this case, the “fake fire” Trump created was the Greenland takeover and the tariffs. The fire engine was the deal he talked through with NATO’s General Secretary.

Wolff quoted the aide and said, “He (Trump) sets these fires constantly, but it’s really not the fire that he focuses on.” The author added, “What he focuses on is the fire engines rushing to put the fire out.”

In the aftermath of Wolff’s comments about the POTUS, the Trump administration slammed Wolff’s remarks in a statement. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, speaking to The Daily Beast exclusively, said, “He (Wolff) routinely fabricates stories from his sick and warped imagination.”

About the productive deal Trump had, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly revealed that once both parties have discussed things thoroughly, full details will be released publicly. Until then, the Trump administration is keeping things under wraps.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *