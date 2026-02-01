‘I Just Can’t Support’: MAGA Boxing Star Dumps Trump After Latest Epstein Files Dump

Boxer Ryan Garcia said Saturday that he has withdrawn his past support for President Donald Trump, pointing to the latest release of federal records tied to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and saying he would not back anyone connected to Epstein’s private island.

“This is my public declaration and announcement, I’m reclining my past support for Donald Trump,” Garcia wrote on social media. “Anyone that was involved in any thing to do with that island and what they were doing, I just can’t support in anyway. Children need to be protected, everyone knew better f— that. Justice for all.”

In a follow-up post, Garcia added: “To everyone saying that trump is innocent and was proven false. I’m not taking chances, I only stand with the kingdom of God you guys can go to hell and back defending your political figures and parties. I stand with God and that’s it.”

Garcia’s comments came a day after the U.S. Department of Justice released what it described as its largest batch yet of records from its Epstein investigation, including more than 3 million pages of documents along with thousands of videos and images. The release followed passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, according to The Associated Press.

The AP reported that the newly released materials include emails, guest lists, and other investigative records, and that the department said it reviewed and redacted files to protect victims and sensitive information. The release also renewed public attention on Epstein’s connections to powerful figures, though the AP noted that no additional individuals have been charged in connection with Epstein’s abuse network.

Garcia did not cite any specific document from the Justice Department release. His posts referenced “that island,” a phrase commonly used online to refer to Epstein’s private property in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Garcia’s posts. The Justice Department has not publicly linked Trump to criminal conduct in the Epstein case, and Trump has previously said he severed ties with Epstein before Epstein’s 2006 arrest in Florida, according to past media reporting.

Garcia, 27, is one of boxing’s most prominent fighters and has drawn attention for political posts in recent years. He has also faced professional discipline for inflammatory statements online. In July 2024, the World Boxing Council expelled Garcia after he used racial slurs against Black people and made anti-Muslim remarks on a livestream, The Guardian reported. ABC News reported at the time that WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced the expulsion on X and said the organization rejected discrimination. ESPN later reported that the WBC lifted the ban in November 2025.

Garcia’s boxing career has also been marked by controversy outside politics. He received a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission in 2024 after testing positive for a banned substance following his fight with Devin Haney, and the result was changed to a no contest, ESPN reported in its coverage of the WBC matter.

Garcia’s Saturday posts circulated widely across boxing and political social media, with supporters and critics responding to his decision to distance himself from Trump. The comments also reflected how the Justice Department’s Epstein document releases continue to ripple beyond legal and political circles, reaching sports figures who have aligned themselves publicly with elected officials.

The Justice Department has said additional Epstein-related releases remain possible as it continues reviewing records and responding to demands from lawmakers and victims’ advocates for fuller disclosure.