Trump Biographer Claims Insiders Say President Was “Off His Meds” When He Shared Racist Obama Video

Speculation and rumors related to President Donald Trump don’t seem to come to an end. In a fresh incident, the U.S. president is facing backlash for uploading a racist video, featuring former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

The edited video, which rapidly circulated online and sparked widespread condemnation before being deleted, showed Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces superimposed into the bodies of apes.

Now, Trump biographer Michael Wolff has shed new light on the incident. As per The Mirror, the White House informed the author that Trump was “off his meds” at the time he shared the video.

Trump is not a president. He is a petty little man. He is a racist parading as an America First actor. To have insulted a firmer president and his wife so low and then, instead of a man apology, re- posting this drivel! pic.twitter.com/JJfqDUASsg — Lone Voice (@jamespa00984547) February 8, 2026

Speaking on The Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast with co-host Joanna Coles, Wolff said that people inside the White House claimed Trump was unusually unstable that night.

“I spoke to people in the White House about this, who was, let me quote, ‘off his meds.’” He further added that the staff members thought that the president had gone “over the edge” when he shared the video on social media. Additionally, the video also highlighted conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential elections.

Trump responded to the situation by denying responsibility for the content shared. The President told the reporters on Air Force One that he had not watched the full video in full before it was reposted.

“I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine,” he said on Friday. “Nobody knew that that was in the end. If they had looked, they would have seen it, and probably they would have had the sense to take it down.”

Despite his explanation, the incident marked a rare moment of bipartisan criticism. Several republican lawmakers publicly called for the video’s removal, an uncommon step since Trump returned to office.

GOP leaders mostly avoid open confrontation with the president to avoid conflict. However, this time the response was swift and usually direct.

Trump’s deleted truth social post depicts the Obama’s as apes. pic.twitter.com/BmOqZjigU4 — Afrocentric (@AfricaInFocus_) February 6, 2026

It is also important to note that the controversy comes amidst Trump’s ongoing feud with Wolff, the author of multiple books critical of the president. Trump recently threatened legal action against Wolff, accusing him of conspiring with late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The 79-year-old said, “Not only wasn’t I friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but, based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a SLEAZEBAG lying ‘author’ named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my Presidency.”

However, there has been no evidence to support Wolff’s relationship with Epstein.

Nevertheless, the White House has not made any remarks on Wolff’s comments about Trump being “off the meds” during the video fiasco. But it does shed light on the growing concern of whether the U.S. president is medically healthy enough to run the office.