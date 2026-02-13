Does Melania Trump Live in Florida? Michael Wolff Is Not Convinced

Michael Wolff has described the relationship between President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as odd. According to the biographer, the duo’s equation is “certainly of a different nature” as compared to the past presidents and first ladies.

In October 2025, Wolff sued Melania – who had previously threatened to do the same to the author. Earlier, Wolff had connected the first lady to the late financier and convicted child abuser Jeffrey Epstein. Following this, Melania stated that she would sue Wolff over these claims.

Wolff has sued Melania under the anti-Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (anti-SLAPP) law, which protects an individual’s First Amendment rights.

According to a report published by The Daily Beast, Wolff claimed that he knows where the first lady actually resides. He said that the place is not Florida, as claimed by Trump and Melania’s lawyers.

Interestingly, Melania, the documentary on the first lady directed by Hollywood director Brett Ratner (Rush Hour, Hercules), has helped support Wolff’s claims.

Serving a lawsuit to the first lady comes with its own challenges. Trump’s lawyers have insisted that all communication with Melania must go through them first. However, they have refused to accept the suit from Wolff’s team, directing them to serve it to Melania directly.

Following this, Wolff and his team tried to serve Melania the lawsuit at her New York residence. Although the building staff confirmed that Melania lived at the place, they, too, refused to accept the papers.

Despite the first lady providing her Florida driver’s license as proof of her residence in the state, Wolff remains skeptical. The author said, “The only evidence that they so far have indicated that they have to argue that she is a Florida resident, is this driver’s license, and all you need in Florida to get a driver’s license is an address, a second home. Obviously, they have a Mar-a-Lago address, and the fact that she votes in Florida, but there too, all you need is an address to vote in Florida.”

Wolff also pointed to the documentary Melania, which he says shows the the first lady trying to make a life in New York. The biographer believes that Melania wants to distance herself from President Trump, while also leveraging their relationship to build a brand in New York.

Trump’s legal team has commented on the whole issue, with a spokesperson saying, “The Daily Beast has already had to issue several apologies and retractions based on Michael Wolff’s defamatory falsehoods, but it seems that neither of them learned their lesson, and continue their unlawful actions.”