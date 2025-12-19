Michael Wolff Claims Melania Trump Is ‘Hiding’ to Avoid $1 Billion Lawsuit

Author Michael Wolff thinks First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly avoiding him over a potential high-profile lawsuit. In a recent episode of The Daily Beast Podcast titled “Inside Trump’s Head,” Wolff claimed she is in hiding due to the lengthy “formal procedures” required to serve legal papers.

After briefly discussing the Epstein files and other topics, Coles urged him to update viewers about what’s going on between him and Melania. The author reminded viewers of the lawsuit he filed against Melania. He explained why he was suing her, saying, “I am suing her because she threatened to sue me for $1 Billion.”

Is anyone surprised? Remember, Melania threatened a $1 billion lawsuit against Michael Wolff because of his claims that she met Trump through Epstein. However, once Wolff counter sued, we haven’t heard a word about Melania’s lawsuit! That’s because of the discovery process! pic.twitter.com/1rZM3xcHSF — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) December 14, 2025

However, according to the outlet, before Melania Trump could sue him, he moved to sue her under the New York law against Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation law. Wolff confirmed the claim on the podcast, revealing he filed the suit on October 22, 2025.

He further explained, “It’s because I talked about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which is the last thing she wants to talk about.” Wolff mentioned that with the upcoming release of her highly anticipated documentary, could discourage viewers from watching it.

Returning to the lawsuit, Wolff recalled the many roadblocks he faced while trying to serve Melania with legal papers. While discussing the legal process when serving a person, Wolff said, “It’s kind of ritualistic. But, at the same time, they hold you to it.”

At that point in the conversation with Coles, Wolff brings up Melania allegedly hiding from him or, as Coles mentioned, “avoiding” him. Wolff mentioned how there are no clear guidelines available for reference to sue the sitting First Lady.

Wolff stated, “It’s quite unclear how you serve or subpoena someone who has one of the most elaborate security details in the world.” The author also recalled an interaction with Melania Trump’s lawyer, Alejandro Brito of Coral Gables, Florida. Wolff said the lawyer insisted that all communication with the First Lady go through his office and then through him directly.

Wolff followed those instructions, but when he arrived, Brito reportedly said he was not accepting service. Even so, Wolff said he gave the lawyer the benefit of the doubt, citing the many legal matters he may be handling for her husband, President Donald Trump, which could have made him unavailable.

Michael Wolff, Trump’s least favorite biographer, who’s currently suing Melania, states that Trump Tower security confirmed the First Lady lives there. So does Barron ig, because Melania would live where her son lives, right?#Barron#BarronTrump#MelaniaTrump pic.twitter.com/xXGVQ1sjr5 — BWT (@BWTLRK) December 19, 2025

Wolff shared a more recent update on serving the First Lady after other legal servers declined to serve Melania with a legal notice. After finally finding a service that would carry out the task, Wolff decided to head to Trump Towers anticipating Melania to be there.

Unfortunately, this attempt too was thwarted when the possible security detail at Trump Tower refused to let the delivery take place. However, when Wolff asked them about whether or not the First Lady lived here, they confirmed, saying, “Yes.”

With Melania still not legally served, Wolff is hoping to get a solution at court today once he and his legal team explain the measures taken to serve Melania Trump. He concluded his remarks about the matter, anticipating a positive outcome, believing she’d be served by the weekend.