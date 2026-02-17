Trump Administration Gets Labeled As The ‘Epstein Administration’

Donald Trump is again getting dragged, not just because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein. The president is also catching strays because of how badly his administration is handling the Epstein files.

Recently, Pam Bondi, the U.S. Attorney General, and Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, sent a letter to Congress claiming they have released everything regarding the Epstein case.

According to the letter, “In accordance with the requirements of the Act, and as described in various Department submissions to the courts of the Southern District of New York assigned to the Epstein and Maxwell prosecutions and related orders, the Department released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ any of nine different categories.”

AG Pam Bondi just released a letter stating the DOJ has successfully released all of the ‘Epstein files’ as required by the recently passed Epstein Files Transparency Act. She concludes, the files had ‘justified redactions’ and attached a list of high profile names that appeared… pic.twitter.com/xEA1SAquUC — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) February 15, 2026

This, however, was not at all enough to appease the masses. Critics argue that Trump is withholding more information, which could land important people in trouble if it were to be made public.

Channel 4 News claimed that only 2% of all the files might have been released, as per their research. Citing what they call gross negligence, critics are coming up with new nicknames that highlight Trump’s handling of the case.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. used the term “Epstein administration,” while addressing the Trump administration.

He strongly criticized Trump and said, “Donald Trump told us that even though he had dinner with these kinds of people in New York City and West Palm Beach that he would be transparent. But he’s not. He’s still in with the Epstein class. This is the Epstein administration.”

Rep. Thomas Massie: “Donald Trump told us that even though he had dinner with these kinds of people in New York City and West Palm Beach that he would be transparent. But he’s not. He’s still in with the Epstein class. This is the Epstein administration.” pic.twitter.com/9HgaZ6DwAP — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) February 15, 2026

Echoing the same sentiment, Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., said on MS Now,

“It is seeming to many of us now, as we go deeper into these files, it feels like this is the Epstein administration.”

Trump and his officials have largely dismissed concerns. Previously, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dodged questions about it at a briefing. She even commented, “We’re moving on from that,” when addressing the files.

Not just her, Trump also blasted Kaitlan Collins when she pointed out his supporter, Elon Musk, being on the list. When further pressed on the matter, Trump announced, “I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else.”