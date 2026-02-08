Kaitlan Collins Stays Stone Cold In The Face Of An Angry Trump

Very few remain calm when insulted, but Kaitlan Collins managed to do that with ease. She has been one of the biggest critics of Donald Trump, and when she again confronted him, he got personal.

Recently, a press conference at the Oval Office led to a bizarre exchange between the CNN journalist and the president. Collins questioned Trump on the newly released Epstein files and the prolific people associated with them.

On the files, there were names of Elon Musk and Howard Lutnick, both of whom are close to Donald Trump. Trump, who has talked about the Democrats involved with Epstein, refused to give importance when it came to his own associates.

Rather than answering these questions directly, he just claimed, “I’m sure they’re fine”, “otherwise there would’ve been major headlines.”

Collins kept pressing this matter. She pointed out that many women are still dissatisfied with the way the Epstein file was handled. It came with major redactions and completely “blacked out” interviews.

Surprisingly, Trump just commented on how people should move on from the Epstein files to other things. He says, “I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else, now that nothing came out about me.”

When Collins still held on to her topics, Trump completely lost his cool. He tells her, “You know, you are the worst reporter.” “…CNN has no ratings because of people like you. She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile.” He then adds, “They should be ashamed of you.”

President Trump argues the country should move on from the Epstein files and lashes out when asked about the survivors’ response to the latest release from the Justice Department. pic.twitter.com/NB2IJntX3h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 4, 2026

On the official X account of Kaitlan Collins, the entire back-and-forth is available in a split-screen footage format. Colliins remained absolutely calm in the face of these harsh remarks without once becoming agitated.

This truly shows how professional the journalist is when it comes to her job. Netizens are also praising her for standing firm and not faltering from asking the tough questions.

Trump, America’s Biggest Clown is only repeating what a condescending Megyn Kelly had the audacity to post a nasty video about Collins not smiling. I’ve seen Kaitlan Collins smile plenty of times and she’s a BEAUTY and I LOVE her! Nothing to be ashamed of @CNN, believe us all. pic.twitter.com/EeffdhDMbN — JeSuisCH🏒BleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) February 4, 2026

Donald Trump’s feud with Collins is a long-standing one. Previously, when Collins asked about Trump’s expensive ballroom project, the president went to his Truth Social account to vent.

In a long rant, Trump called Collins “Stupid and Nasty,” and went on to bash CNN as well. Collins is definitely one of the few journalists who can confront Trump directly. Perhaps this is why Jon Stewart considers her as Trump’s worst nightmare.

Pres Trump is 💯 correct.

.@kaitlancollins IS Stupid and Nasty. I love that he spelled her name wrong. 😂 She’s just not worth the effort. pic.twitter.com/fysMuowYVM — ⚜️💎👑 Queen Katerina 👑💎⚜️ (@QueenDarbyy) December 7, 2025

There will likely be more instances where these two will clash over their different stances. However, it is always interesting to see how their conversation plays out every time.