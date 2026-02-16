Pam Bondi Faces Backlash After Claiming DOJ Released All Jeffrey Epstein Files Amid Mounting Transparency Concerns

Attorney General Pam Bondi is under fire once again for her comments regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sent a letter to Congress on February 14, claiming that the department had released all documents in its possession covered by the law.

The letter included a list of individuals whose names appear in the files. This confirmation came after the Department of Justice (DOJ) said that it had released all materials required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed in November 2025.

“In accordance with the requirements of the Act, and as described in various Department submissions to the courts of the Southern District of New York assigned to the Epstein and Maxwell prosecutions and related orders, the Department released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ any of nine different categories.”

The statement further said that “no records were withheld due to embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”

The DOJ released more than three million pages related to the Epstein case on January 30. However, Blanche said that another three million pages were withheld because they contained personal medical records, graphic images of alleged child abuse or other material that could be a threat to many people’s reputation and well-being.

After public pressure, 11,000 files were added to a massive dump made public in December 2025. These contained a series of disturbing, blurred-out images of some of the most influential people, videos, vague screenshots of chats with code words, emails, etc.

Bondi’s letter further explained that the listed individuals include those who “are or were a government official or politically exposed person” and whose names appeared at least once in those files.

These included names of influential people who were in direct contact with either the late sex offender through emails or his aide, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 after Epstein died under mysterious circumstances in his New York cell.

Some of these names include Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Bill Clinton, all of whom had alleged past associations with either Epstein or Maxwell.

While former Prince Andrew has denied all allegations, the controversy has caused significant damage to the honor of the British Royal family. Andrew has now given up all his titles and no longer lives within the royal household.

Meanwhile, even though Clinton’s name has appeared in the files, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and none of Epstein’s survivors have complained of sexual misconduct or alleged abuse against him.

According to sources, Clinton and Maxwell reportedly exchanged a series of emails between 2001 and 2004. Some of these were about events and food logistics, among other things. As of February 4, both the former president and his wife, Hillary Clinton, have agreed to testify in the ongoing investigation.

During an appearance on ABC News’ This Week, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie criticized Trump over his handling of the case and said that the information released remains insufficient.

Massie co-sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna in July 2025, following which the bill was declared a law.

Khanna also slammed the DOJ, accusing it of “purposefully muddying the waters” by failing to distinguish between individuals accused of actual misconduct and those merely mentioned in files.

“Release the full files,” Khanna wrote on X. “Stop protecting predators. Redact only the survivor’s names,” he added.