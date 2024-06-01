Michael Cohen Declares Trump Hush Money Verdict as ‘Exactly What America Needs Right Now'

In a historic moment in American democracy, former President Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records. The conviction comes in light of the hush money payment made to adult film star, Stormy Daniels, during Trump's 2016 campaign. It is the first time a former U.S. president has been convicted of a crime. As per CNN, Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and fixer who facilitated the $130,000 payment, emphatically stated, "Thirty-four counts one after the other, one after the other of guilty. It's accountability, it's exactly what America needs right now."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael M. Santiago

His words underscored the gravity of Trump's conviction and the precedent it sets. He added, "We need for accountability to be had by all those that break the law because we like to continuously state, that no one is above the law and today's verdict demonstrates that." With over 21 hours on the stand in the Manhattan courtroom, Cohen was a star witness for the prosecution.

If you weren’t pissed off when Michael Cohen was convicted for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels you CANNOT be pissed off for Donald Trump being convicted for ordering him to do it. Period. Sit down. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 31, 2024

Looking back on it all, Cohen admitted he felt a sense of 'relief' that the six-year legal mess had finally led to some accountability, NBC reported. But it wasn't smooth sailing for him. The defense scrutinized his credibility. They particularly pointed out his past lies under oath and convictions for federal crimes— campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. In response, Cohen asserted that his words were backed up by other witnesses and evidence presented. During the closing arguments, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, called Cohen a 'GLOAT' (the greatest liar of all time.)

Donald Trump looks weak inside the New York courtroom. NY AG Letitia James is in the third row on the left. NY AG James has already proven fraud with the help of Michael Cohen. Lawyer Alina Habba is on the right of Trump. Is that Todd Blanche on his left?pic.twitter.com/Q55llY3tk3 — Tony - Resistance (@TonyHussein4) October 2, 2023

Judge Juan Merchan scheduled Trump's sentence hearing for July 11th, just four days before the 2024 Republican Convention where he is expected to be nominated for president. Though first-time offenders rarely receive incarceration for such charges, the monumental symbolic weight of America's once-highest officeholder being criminally convicted cannot be overstated. In typical Trump fashion, the former president lashed out after the verdict, calling it "a rigged, disgraceful trial," asserting that "the real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people." His lawyer said they are considering appealing the conviction on all counts. Cohen, however, firmly believes the conviction represents precisely what America needs at this fraught juncture in its democracy's evolution, as per The Hill.

"This has been six years in the making," Cohen reflected somberly. "So, this is a six-year process within which for accountability to finally be at." His words hint at the prolonged battle to prove no citizen, even a former president, exists above the law. He admitted, “I was nervous because so much was riding on the result of this, and I wanted to ensure that my testimony was perfect. I knew that there could be no deviation from perfection."