Melania Trump's Success and Net Worth Before Marrying Donald Trump Revealed

Melania Trump, former First Lady of the United States, married one of the wealthiest men in the country and the former US President, Donald Trump. While many might assume she became rich after marrying Donald in 2005, Melania had already amassed her fortune through hard work. Before meeting her husband, the Slovenian-American former First Lady was a successful supermodel and designer. Her family instilled in her nature to grab the opportunities, as reported by Nicki Swift. Born in Slovenia, Melania certainly didn't have to worry about finances.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

Her father, Viktor Knavs, was rumored to have been involved with one of the communist parties. The New York Times reported, "There were clear benefits to being a member of the Communist Party, to which only a tiny percentage of Slovenians belonged." Meanwhile, Melania also enjoyed a thriving career as a model, standing confidently in front of the camera—a fact the former FLOTUS herself was keen to emphasize. She said, "I traveled around the world and had the great modeling career." Melania made a name for herself as a fashion model from Milan to Paris, starting her career at the young age of 18.

Melania collaborated with numerous renowned photographers, such as Patrick Demarchelier, among others. Moving ahead, in a previous interview with TIME Magazine, she emphasized the significance of America in her life. She said, "I loved my work, and as a young entrepreneur, I wanted to follow my dream to a place where freedom and opportunity were in abundance. So of course, I came here. Living and working in America was a true blessing." However, moving to America, Melania faced the challenge of adapting to a new environment where younger models were vying for the same opportunities.

Therefore, Melania opted to attend auditions that were happening for roles where underage competitors couldn't be considered, putting in diligent effort. Moreover, Melania's rise to the A-list even saw her venture onto the silver screen. Dating Donald also had its advantages, and Melania proudly recounts the tale of how she caught his eye. Melania gained more than just attention from Donald; she also secured a place among the elite. Her modeling career flourished, landing significant deals, including an endorsement with the brand Leviss. Following her marriage to Donald, Melania served as the godmother for a Miami-based 93,502-ton cruise ship, the Norwegian Jewel.

Speaking in DC today, Melania Trump says she learned her strong work ethic from her parents, which became very beneficial to her during her fashion and modeling career. pic.twitter.com/MJT17QtuUs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 15, 2023

Furthermore, since assuming the role of First Lady, Melania has had to set aside her career and take on more traditional responsibilities. Nonetheless, she can rely on her $50 million net worth, amassed from her modeling career, her now-discontinued affordable jewelry line, and various commercial ventures. While being married to Donald has undoubtedly boosted her profile, Melania has always been a formidable businesswoman in her regard. From modeling assignments to her caviar skincare line, and even securing the rights to her images, Melania has been recognized as one of the wealthiest wives of an American president.