Melania Trump's Former Staffer Reveals Their Surprising Text Conversation About the Capitol Attack

Melania Trump, the former first lady of the US, is not only married to probably one of the most controversial personalities globally but has also found herself at the center of several controversies. For instance, on Tuesday, the former press secretary for Donald Trump, Stephanie Grisham shared Melania’s text messages from January 6, 2021. She revealed the messages during her 2024 DNC speech supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

She said, "On Jan. 6, I asked Melania if we can at least tweet that 'while peaceful protest is the right of every American, there's no place for lawlessness or violence.' To which she had a one-word response... "No." The message was also on display. Receiving all the praise from the Democrats, she added, "I became the first senior staffer to resign that day. I couldn't be a part of the insanity any longer." Grisham also didn’t spare former President Trump in her speech, revealing to the DNC audience that he criticizes his supporters as "basement dwellers" when the cameras are off, as reported by Newsweek.

Further criticizing Donald, she said, "Unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie. Now, here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat, and that's because I love my country more than my party." However, criticizing her statement, Jason Miller, Donald's senior adviser posted on X. He shared a tweet along with a video clip that read, "Disgruntled Press Secretary (Who Never Held A Press Briefing) Stephanie Grisham says she "really believes that" Americans will be thinking of her and her "bravery" when they are in the voting booth in November. (No one knows who she is)."

Sharing the tweet, Miller wrote, "Grisham botched that speech." Grisham also criticized Donald and said, "When people were dying in the ICU, he was mad that cameras weren't watching him. He has no empathy. No morals. No fidelity to the truth," as reported by NBC Chicago. On the other hand, she praised Harris and said, "Kamala Harris tells the truth. She respects the American people. And she has my vote." Meanwhile, earlier in 2021, talking about Donald, Grisham said, "I am terrified of him running in 2024. I don't think he is fit for the job. I think that he is erratic. I think that he can be delusional."

She added, "I think that he is a narcissist and cares about himself first and foremost. And I do not want him to be our president again. I think he would foment more violence. He won't have consequences. He won't need to be reelected again." "I think he will line his pockets. I think his family will line their pockets. I believe that he wanted to help the country in the beginning; I believe he wants to help himself now," Grisham said, as reported by ABC News. Even in her book, I'll Take Your Questions Now, Grisham delves into the allegations surrounding the former president.