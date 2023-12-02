Mike Pence was reportedly planning to not attend the January 6, 2021, congressional certification of President Joe Biden's election victory, as per multiple media sources. ABC News disclosed that Special Counsel Jack Smith's team acquired Pence's notes, which were written just a few days before the crucial date. In the note, the former Vice President expressed certain concerns about the uncertainties surrounding the event. He expressed his worries about its potential impact on his relationship with a close friend, Donald Trump. The notes read, "Not feeling like I should attend [the] electoral count. Too many questions, too many doubts, too hurtful to my friend. Therefore, I'm not going to participate in [the] certification of election."

Nevertheless, Pence arrived at the conclusion that his presence at the Capitol for the vote was a responsibility that he couldn't overlook. This decision was reportedly influenced by his son, who urged him to participate in the certification process. "Dad, you took the same oath I took," Pence's son said. Adding to it, he emphasized that the oath was a commitment to uphold and protect the Constitution. Meanwhile, sources also revealed that Pence had informed Trump about the lack of substantial evidence regarding widespread election fraud, but Trump remained unmoved in his stance that the election had been 'stolen,' as per Raw Story.

During discussions with Smith's investigative team, Pence insisted on his loyalty to former President Trump at that time, stating that it remained the same despite the circumstances. "My only higher loyalty was to God and the Constitution," he said. Meanwhile, as reported by The Hill, investigators also delved into Pence's recent history, focusing on discussions he engaged in with Trump regarding the certification of the votes, shedding light on specific conversations that took place.

The investigators showed particular interest in a seemingly minor detail within Pence's book—the placement of a comma. This punctuation mark garnered their attention, hinting at the implications within the context of the conversation surrounding the certification of votes. Pence conveyed a message to Trump by writing, “You know, I don’t think I have the authority to change the outcome of the election on Jan. 6." However, according to reports, he informed investigators that the presence of the comma was not meant to be in that particular context, implying Trump was aware Pence had no authority over the votes. Reports also suggested that Pence spoke to investigators about the legal theories endorsed by the then-president, highlighting how these theories nearly pushed the nation toward a constitutional crisis.

Meanwhile, when Trump asked for suggestions from Pence on their further course of action, the former VP advised him to accept the election results, acknowledge the outcome, go on a nationwide tour to express gratitude to supporters, and then consider the prospect of running again in the future if desired. Moving further, during subsequent interviews with Smith's office, Pence also recalled the gradual breakdown of his friendship with Trump, regretting the strains despite his constant efforts to uphold the relationship.

