House Democrat Calls Out Trump's 80th Anniversary of D-Day Speech: "What a Narcissistic Piece of Trash"

On the solemn 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, former President Donald Trump stunningly claimed the U.S. is being "invaded" at the southern border. During the hour-long speech and subsequent Q&A session, Trump focused heavily on the U.S.-Mexico border, blaming illegal immigration for a range of issues, from inflation to the long-term health of Social Security.

The comments at his rally in Phoenix sparked a fierce backlash. Liberal commentator@harryjsisson posted a video of Trump's remarks with the caption, "WTF? Trump just said we’re being “invaded” on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Trump doesn’t know what a damn invasion looks like. He dodged the draft when he was called up to serve. What a narcissistic piece of trash."

Trump did not hold back in his "America First" rhetoric, declaring "I won't say it because I don't like using the word b------- in front of these beautiful children," which prompted the Phoenix crowd to chant the profane phrase, as per MSNBC.

His speech drew heated responses on social media. @akafacehots replied, "Most Americans agree we're being invaded. Maybe logoff TikTok and look around." But @Liberacrat fired back, "You’re right, hairy. We’re not being invaded, we’ve been invaded already. It’s been going on since 1/21/21 and the entire time it was happening you sold your country out for palette management and DNC cash. You lunatic narcissistic piece of trash."

@MattNelsonUSAF said, "Based on his comments section, it’s safe to say that Harry is not convincing a single person." While @gentrywgevers stated, "We are... 17m illegals in the country right now and we have no idea who they are."

@The_Suntrip aimed the commentator, saying, "Knowing that social programs get cut while Americans tax money funds 10k debit cards and hotels And we can't call illegals - "illegal immigrants" when they are breaking the law, and there's a march of Illegal immigrants and no one gets arrested for breaking the law while Americans are, Yes there is an invasion Sorry I don't get paid to betray my fellow people like you do, You traitor."

Knowing that social programs get cut while Americans tax money funds 10k debit cards and hotels



On a related note, the former president is expected to appeal the New York conviction, where he was found guilty last month on all 34 counts related to a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments. Addressing a crowd of thousands at the Phoenix mega church, Trump responded defiantly to the verdict, using an expletive to denounce the "fake" case against him as politically motivated.

The audience echoed the profanity, chanting in unison. For Trump, it marked his first direct engagement with swing-state voters since the conviction, as he seeks to rally support for his 2024 presidential bid. Despite Arizona's importance on the presidential map, Trump has not campaigned in the state since 2022, when he held a rally to support his slate of midterm candidates, all of whom ultimately lost their races, as per AP News.