Chris Hemsworth's Wife's Reaction to Speculations of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Being About Liam's Infidelity

Elsa Pataky, Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law, has come forward to address the speculation that Miley Cyrus' Flowers is about Liam's infidelity, saying that it's an "old topic" and that she's leaving it up to Miley and Liam to discuss it, if they want to, as per Style Caster.

Miley and Liam had a tumultuous relationship that spanned over ten years, from the time they met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 to their marriage in 2018 and subsequent split, less than a year later in 2019. During their time together, the couple faced many challenges, including the devastating loss of their home in Malibu due to wildfires in 2018.

In her song Flowers, Miley references this difficult time, singing, "We were right 'til we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn." She also revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that the fire was a catalyst for her marriage to Liam. "It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose," she said. "And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that's really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself."

Miley and Elsa became close during Miley's marriage to Liam, and the two even got matching wave tattoos with some of their close friends. Despite their closeness, Elsa is not getting involved in the rumors surrounding Flowers and Liam's alleged infidelity. "It's a very old topic for us," she said. "If someone should talk, it should be Liam, but I think she [Miley] can do what she wants."

Elsa also spoke about Liam's response to the divorce, saying that he's "discouraged" but taking it well. "He's a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more," she said. "Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close, and he's really been there for him to give him the strength he needs."

Liam and his brother Chris Hemsworth, who Elsa is married to, have always been close, and Elsa gushed about Chris's sense of humor, saying that he makes the whole family laugh. As for Miley, she's moved on from her marriage to Liam and is now dating musician Yungblud. In Flowers, she explores the theme of self-love and doing everything on her own, singing, "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Yeah, some things you don't understand."

The music video for Flowers also reflects this theme of self-love with Miley seen strutting through the streets and hills of Los Angeles. However, the release of the video also sparked rumors on Twitter that the house where it was filmed was where Liam allegedly cheated on Miley with 14 women. The tweet was unverified, but it went viral, with many speculating that the song was a response to Liam's alleged infidelity.

