DNC Drops New Track Criticizing RNC in Response to Lara Trump’s Song

According to The Hill, the Democratic National Committee dropped a summer party anthem on Friday targeting Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Lara is married to Eric Trump, an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and the second son of the former president Donald Trump and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump. Lara, who recently released a new song titled Anything Is Possible on the theme of faith, hinted at upcoming releases.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

Earlier in March, Lara assumed her role as co-chair of the RNC following the resignation of former Chair, Ronna McDaniel. On her appointment, Lara pledged that in her new role with the RNC, all funds would be dedicated to reelecting her father-in-law in November. However, this statement raised concerns that the funds would be used for Donald's legal expenses, potentially harming other Republican candidates on the ballot.

A little something I had fun with over the winter ☺️🎹🎶 (and a few more too that I’ll save for a future date, special for my YUGE fans in the liberal media 😜) pre-save link below. Officially available at midnight tonight! 🙌🏽https://t.co/ll09EN3X9l pic.twitter.com/ltREDIybqW — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 29, 2024

Since Lara's appointment, the RNC has undergone significant changes. In light of this, the DNC released an AI-generated song criticizing Lara's leadership. According to the New York Post, the lyrics went, “You’re running the RNC, but it’s a sad song...Fundraising’s low, can’t meet the mark.” The song's chorus further poked fun, reading, “Oh Lara, Lara, what have you done? (what have you done?) / The party’s fallin’ down, it’s no longer fun. Oh Lara, Lara, can’t you see? (can’t you see?) / Your leadership’s sinking Trump’s GOP.” It also added, “Empty pockets, no money in sight. Candidates struggling, it’s a losing fight.”

Additionally, DNC Chair, Jaime Harrison, also ridiculed Lara. In his statement, he asserted, “Lara Trump’s ‘music career’ is just like a waste of money. But we can appreciate the effort— and wanted to help Lara tell her own story about how she and her fellow MAGA extremists at the RNC are broke and losing election after election." He added, “That’s why we’re excited to release our very first single, ‘Party’s Fallin’ Down,’ a summer party anthem about how the RNC is falling apart under Lara Trump and the rest of the new ultra-MAGA team."

Folks, the song of the summer has come early this year! The @DNCWarRoom just released our first single, "Party's Fallin' Down," to celebrate Lara Trump focusing more on her music career than salvaging the sinking RNC.⁰⁰https://t.co/vZsN7WbNI7 — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) March 29, 2024

Harrison mentioned that the DNC allocated less money and time to produce their song. He revealed, “We didn’t put as much time and money into making our song since we’re busy with our record-breaking fundraising and supporting Democrats up and down the ballot, but Lara is by all means welcome to keep making music instead of trying to win elections." Meanwhile, during an appearance on Fox News's Hannity, Lara criticized the DNC's bizarre crafting of a song solely intended to mock her. She noted that she didn't find the song funny. Recently, Lara also faced criticism from Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former aide to Donald, over her appearance on Prime Time With Alex Stein, as reported by Newsweek.