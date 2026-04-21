Meghan Markle Criticized For ‘Disgusting’ Move On Queen Elizabeth’s 100th Birthday

If Queen Elizabeth were still with us, she would have celebrated her 100th birthday today, April 21, 2026, but Meghan Markle made a tasteless move hours before this sensitive time. The Duchess of Sussex has been criticized for releasing two new candles, both linked to her children with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, just hours before the moving day. The late Queen died peacefully at the age of 96 at her Balmoral home on September 8, 2022, after serving as monarch for 70 years.

While Meghan Markle made her tasteless move, King Charles celebrated Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday by releasing an emotional message to his “darling Mama” to mark the centenary of her birth. Today, the royals will have various engagements to celebrate the late Queen’s centenary

Meanwhile, in America, all is business for Meghan Markle, as she announces two new candles this week, ahead of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on May 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aseverofficial

As noted by the Express, Markle posted a message on her As Ever Instagram page, writing, “The Mother’s Day Collection arrives on 4/22.”

“Introducing two new candles beautifully crafted by our founder and named in honor of her children’s birthdates,” she added.

“No. 604 named for Princess Lilibet’s birthdate, is floral and radiant with notes of amber, water lily, and santal. No.506, named for Prince Archie’s birthdate, is warm and grounding with notes of ginger, neroli, and cashmere.”

“Alongside them, our Signature Chocolate Box created with @compartes with soft caramel centers finished with safflower sprinkles, and curated sets made for sharing,” Markle’s caption concluded.

However, her fans and followers were not impressed with Meghan’s latest business move on such an important week in the lives of the Royal Family, and they took to social media to make themselves heard.

On a Reddit post on the subject, one user wrote, “As ever, merching the kiddos on the late Queen’s 100th birthday. Utterly disgusting.”

Another reminded Markle, “Remove the titles and let’s see how she promotes her products after the titles are removed.”

Yet another social media user agreed, writing, “It is 100% about trolling the [Royal Family] on [the late Queen’s] 100th birthday. She doesn’t care if she sells a single candle.”

The latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a four-day trip to Australia last week. However, the trip didn’t go completely as planned, as the couple was allegedly snubbed by the Irwin family during their visit.

🇦🇺 Absolute queen at Bondi Beach sunbathing, she couldn’t be bothered to even look up as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked right past her. And yes, they were with their entire entourage, lifeguards, cameras, and fans. She stayed flat on her towel like they were invisible.… pic.twitter.com/dpFBO9PXHj — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 21, 2026

Meghan particularly was keen to meet Australian wildlife expert Robert Irwin, at the Australia Zoo in Queensland. However, she was disappointed and sources claim that the conservationists weren’t interested in meeting Harry and Meghan as they are too involved with the British royal family.

The couple ended up spending their time on commercial engagements and charity-focused appearances, while receiving criticism from some who slammed them for treating the trip as a personal “ATM” to fund their Montecito home.