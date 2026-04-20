Following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his public disgrace, activists still want to know how much Queen Elizabeth knew about her favorite son’s misbehavior. They replaced a series of posters on the railings of Buckingham Palace, asking how much the Queen knew about former Prince Andrew and his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. The timing of these posters relates to the late Queen Elizabeth’s birthday on April 21.

Originally, posters were hung on the railings to advertise an exhibition of the late Queen Elizabeth’s dresses. However, activists from the anti-monarchy group, Republic replaced the originals with lookalike posters, asking “What did she know?” relating to the Mountbatten-Windsor scandal.

All the posters featured a photo of the Queen, but had various captions. Some described her late Majesty as a “flawed person who always put family before country.” Another kept the theme of the original, describing the late Monarch as “an empty dress.”

Watch as campaigners have challenged the royal family for covering up Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s alleged scandal as they replaced posters on Buckingham Palace railings asking ‘What did she know?’ pic.twitter.com/cIrUzmIHxz — The National (@ScotNational) April 20, 2026

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the late Queen had allegedly pushed personally for Andrew to be appointed as the trade envoy in 2001. At the time, the Guardian quoted ministers as saying they felt unable to refuse a direct request from Queen Elizabeth.

Moreover, in the past, it was reported that the Queen had helped f0rmer Prince Andrew pay more than £12 million ($16 million) to one of the victims, Virginia Giuffre, to settle the civil sex assault case against him.

“The anniversary of the Queen’s birth is a whitewash of history. A lot of empty words that ignore the cover-up of Andrew and the systematic abuse of public funds,” Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, said.

“As the posters say, we need an honest history to be told of the royals and the secrets they are so keen to protect,” he added. “Support for the monarchy is falling, a third of the country wants it gone and protests like this will continue.”

The Republic activists’ posters were hung over or alongside existing posters on the railings of Buckingham Palace, and remained there for some time after being placed. Meanwhile, activists have plans to stage a large demonstration outside the gates of the palace on May 9, as part of the third Republic Day. This protest comes as King Charles prepares to visit the US later this month, despite ongoing tensions over the Iran War.

Meanwhile, despite calls for him to do so, the King will not meet victims of pedophile and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein during his visit despite calls for him to do so. However, the reigning Monarch will attend a literacy event celebrating Winnie the Pooh’s centenary, along with a garden party and tea party in Washington DC. Reportedly, King Charles will also address Congress during his visit to the US, including President Donald Trump.

🇺🇸🇧🇲 The King and Queen will visit the United States of America from 27th – 30th April and His Majesty will visit Bermuda from 1st – 2nd May 2026. pic.twitter.com/TVGhrKORyq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 14, 2026

As reported by The National, following the scandal surrounding former Prince Andrew, growing calls have been heard for King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet with Epstein’s victims. These include requests by US Congressman Ro Khanna, the family of the late Virginia Giuffre and Epstein survivor, Lisa Phillips.