Insider Says Former Prince Andrew Scandal Has Sparked Royal Divide Over His Future

Former Prince Andrew has divided the Royal family over what they should do with him, and it looks like everyone has differing opinions. Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was arrested on February 19, 2026, for “misconduct in public office.” Andrew has been reported to have ties with convicted s-x offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

After the release of the Epstein Files by the DOJ, various email exchanges revealed that Andrew was sharing official trade reports and confidential briefings with Jeffrey Epstein. The arrest was made on Andrew’s 66th birthday. After spending 11 hours in jail, he was released, while the matter remains under investigation.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Prince Andrew just got his royal titles removed including Duke due to a ‘discussion with King Charles’ about allegations of new information connecting Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein getting released in the near future. This is historic. pic.twitter.com/QYsFmTdb3t — Dom Lucre | Stealer of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 17, 2025

Since then, Andrew has been on informal house arrest, with King Charles trying to keep the disgraced royal away from the public eye. An insider close to the Royal family spoke to Radar Online on the matter. “Andrew had effectively agreed to stay out of sight—in return for the King continuing to fund his private life,” the insider said.

King Charles has stripped Andrew of his Royal titles. However, the King’s brother still continues to live a lavish life on royal grounds.

Reports suggest that King Charles is also considering a harsher punishment by removing him from the line of succession. However, in order to do that, changes would require agreement among Commonwealth realms, a complex and lengthy process. That process, while not unrealistic, can be quite lengthy.

An insider spoke to OK! Magazine on the matter, revealing Prince William and King Charles’ frustration about Andrew. “There is a palpable sense William and Charles are seething and frustrated behind the scenes over the labyrinthine complications stopping Andrew from being axed from the line of succession.”

Speaking about Prince William, the Prince of Wales seems to have more urgency on the matter than his father. “William wants it all cleaned out before he gets [on the throne],” royal biographer Andrew Lownie said in a conversation with People. “He wants it dealt with now.” The repercussions of Andrew’s actions have also affected his family. Andrew’s daughters, who have careers of their own, are perceived differently in light of the series of events.

“They are tarnished by this,” an insider revealed. “It has affected their lives a great deal. Their jobs in client relations are tied to their status as princesses. They’re facing difficult choices over loyalty to their parents and their future.” That said, while Andrew continues his “informal house arrest,” there are still no reports of his wife’s whereabouts.

Sarah Ferguson has been quietly hiding out in Northern Ireland as the search for the “disappeared ex-duchess” intensifies amid mounting scandal fallout. Link below for details. https://t.co/V7li1Tlzky pic.twitter.com/qxuGY5p9H3 — Radar Online (@radar_online) April 8, 2026

Insiders have revealed that Sarah Ferguson is in a “desperate” position right now and would be willing to sell “royal skeletons” for the right price. Ferguson, while not convicted, reportedly had close ties with Jeffrey Epstein as well. The recently released DOJ files showed Sarah Ferguson inviting herself to Epstein’s island along with her two daughters. However, unlike in the case of former Prince Andrew, no action has been taken against Ferguson.