Mark Zuckerberg Lauds Donald Trump's Answer to Nearly Being Assassinated: “One of The Most Badass”

Mark Zuckerberg has praised former President Donald Trump for his response to an attempted assassination that he faced during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Meta CEO called the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential polls' answer "one of the most badass things." In an exclusive word with Bloomberg's journalist Emily Chang, Zuckerberg called the fist-in-the-air moment one of a kind "I’ve ever seen in my life."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

"On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy," the tech giant owner shared as he recalled the iconic picture that went viral with the American flag in the background. Zuckerberg had previously disregarded Trump for his immigration policies. However, this year he made it clear that he would not make any political statements and endorsed neither Trump nor President Joe Biden for the POTUS 2024 polls.

NEW - Zuckerberg: "Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I've ever seen in my life."



He’s not endorsing any candidate this year..



Listen ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TEwFHe93QW — 🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 (@hottamali02) July 19, 2024

"I’ve done some stuff personally in the past. I’m not planning on doing that this time," he said as reported by the HuffPost. "I think you’re going to see our services play less of a role in this election than they have in the past," he added. The ex-POTUS and Zuckerberg have exchanged unfriendly remarks about each other in the past. Trump and Biden have directed their ire at the Facebook creator for privacy juggles and other cybersecurity issues.

Mark is so real for that — Paul from Cancelproof (@zinemagilea) July 19, 2024

According to Bloomberg Trump once remarked, "If you don’t have TikTok, you have Facebook and Instagram, and that’s, you know, that’s Zuckerberg," explaining why he wouldn't ban TikTok in the country to counter the social media founder and techie. Sharing about the role of Facebook during this election season in the country, Zuckerberg said, "The main thing that I hear from people is that they actually want to see less political content on our services because they come to our services to connect with people." In the past Meta had censored the politician's account for two years after the capitol riots.

When I see the left or left-leaning people seeing more of Trump's core nature, I get a little more hopeful. Trump is not perfect, but he has been pretty unfairly caricatured. — First Principles (@a1stprinciple) July 19, 2024

Addressing the action Trump had expressed, "All I can say is that if I’m elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!" as written on Truth Social warning Zuckerberg as reported by Vulture. Meanwhile on the other hand Elon Musk endorsed Trump to be the next President after the rally shooting per WSJ. Musk had promised $45 million a month to America PAC, a pro-Trump fundraising group established in May. However, previously like Zuckerberg, he had clarified that no money isn't going to any presidential candidate this election season. He tweeted, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," on March 6, 2024.