Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Boyfriend Is Begging for Peace After Her Feud With Trump Gets Messy

Published on: December 10, 2025 at 11:46 PM ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend doesn't want to be like a divorced child caught in the middle of her and Donald Trump

Written By Reni Damien
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Brian Glenn wants Donald Trump to Reconcile with girlfriend Marjorie Taylor Greene
Brian Glenn wants a truce between his girlfriend Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump; Cover Image Source: (L & M) Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America | (R) The White House

The feud between Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Donald Trump continues! Only this time, she’s not the one in the spotlight – it’s her boyfriend, Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn. The very public feud between his girlfriend, Greene, and the president is getting to Glenn. The once devoted reporter to Trump recently pleaded with the MAGA head to reconsider his pointed remarks toward Greene

 

Speaking to a fellow reporter from The Washington Post after his girlfriend handed in her resignation from Trump’s administration, and her move to Georgia, Glenn expressed, “I’m like the little divorced kid in the middle!”

While he’s undoubtedly on his girlfriend Greene’s side throughout her fallout with Trump, if given the choice, he’d prefer the two to make up with each other rather than going after each other online or at the podium.

Greene was one of the many who signed off on the release of all unclassified Jeffrey Epstein documents. This sparked an online feud between Greene and Trump. Glenn recalled Trump’s fiery remarks online about his girlfriend, calling her a traitor among many things after her resignation.

Speaking to the publication, Glenn highlighted, “What are you talking about, man? She’s one of your biggest supporters!”

He pointed out that apart from a “couple of issues,” Greene was an active advocate for Trump and his political philosophies. While there has been no official response from Trump or his representatives, for now, Glenn continues to side with his girlfriend, while also being a professional. He claimed wanting to “go with Mom (Greene)” in this circumstance.

 

Glenn and Greene first met at a MAGA event in 2022 during one of Trump’s rallies before he was elected President in 2023. Glenn was smitten by Greene’s enigmatic personality as he recalled, “She was, like, mystical – like a unicorn or something like that, you know?”

It didn’t take very long for sparks to fly, especially because they were both in the process of separating from their former partners. Once they were legally divorced in 2023, they decided to take their relationship to the next level. Looks aside, Glenn and Greene shared several similar interests, such as having an affinity for the same Gen X rock band and playlists, followed by a love of shooting guns.

 

But what really sealed the deal was their former admiration for the President and his cause. Alas, that admiration from Greene’s side didn’t last very long; Glenn’s thoughts on Trump remain on the fence as he’s yet to make a formal statement about the same. Nonetheless, Greene and Glenn couldn’t be happier with each other, as a recent text received by The Washington Post conveyed her raw thoughts about him.

Calling him her loyal and fun best friend, Greene declared, “I love him (Glenn) dearly and want every adventure to be with him.” Currently, Glenn is gearing up to move to Georgia with his girlfriend and is busy getting everything ready.

