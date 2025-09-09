Trump Makes Bizarre Comment About Dating Marjorie Taylor Greene, Calls Brian Glenn a “Lucky Guy”

Donald Trump’s strange comment about Marjorie Taylor Greene still has us raising our eyebrows. The comment that came in July of this year regarding her dating life could be considered questionable at best. Greene isn’t the first female colleague who has been subjected to inappropriate remarks from the President.

The President has made several questionable comments about his colleagues in the past. Marjorie Taylor Greene is just another one of his victims when it comes to the same. The incident unfolded when Trump visited the Alligator Alcatraz facility in Florida.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis accompanied the 79-year-old there. Brian Glenn, the chief White House correspondent, was also present at the facility. Unprompted, the President was heard asking Glenn about his partner.

Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene have been dating for quite a while now. The pair were first suspected to be together in 2022. According to Politico, the couple “started really seeing each other on a dating level” in early 2023.

Trump abruptly noted how Glenn is a “very lucky” guy while continuing to pry for details about his relationship with Greene. The President was heard inquiring if Greene was a difficult partner to be with. “You think it’s easy being with Marjorie?” he questioned.

Trump saw MTG’s @RepMTG boyfriend today (he works for @RealAmVoice) at Alligator Alcatraz. He introduced him to @RonDeSantis and said, “do you think it’s easy being with Marjorie?” 🤡 💀 Omg 😆 pic.twitter.com/M8KKELV0Jl — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 1, 2025

DeSantis, who was accompanying the 79-year-old, just laughed awkwardly at the question while Kristi Noem decided to stay quiet. Glenn took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to clarify his stance on the question.

He explained that his girlfriend “is a joy to be with and I love her with all my heart.” Trump’s line of questioning likely came after Greene disagreed with him regarding the U.S.’s air strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Greene even took to X to write about how she didn’t stand with the President’s decision and disagreed strongly. At the same time, she noted that she stood with the Trump administration regardless of her opinion on the bombings.

“She’s (Karoline Leavitt) become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips. The way they move.” – Donald Trump ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/ewUiCcgKUM — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) August 2, 2025

This isn’t the first time the President has crossed an unprofessional line with a colleague of the opposite gender. “She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump was heard saying about his Press Secretary in an interview with The Independent.

His praise for Karoline Leavitt had critics and fans both questioning his words. Greene, on the other hand, did not seem to mind the President being intrusive about her personal life. She reposted Glenn’s post that featured the video of the awkward conversation unfolding. Greene even added a smiling emoji that was surrounded by hearts in the caption of her post.