Marjorie Taylor Greene Snaps and Tells Reporter to ‘F**K Off’ After Asked About Conspiracy Theories

When a British journalist questioned House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene about propagating conspiracy theories, the politician became visibly angry and snapped at her, telling her to “f**k off.”

While visiting the Republican front-runner Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Emily Maitlis, the former BBC correspondent, interviewed Greene, a significant right-wing congressional ally of the former president. Maitlis asked Greene for The News Agents, “Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself? He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists.”

"Emily, you're a conspiracy theorist... We like the truth."



Why did Marjorie Taylor Greene tell @maitlis to fuck off? 🤬



Coming to @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/Ye6momF7Jx — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2024

Although Greene was still smiling after the reference to conspiracy theories was brought up, she got pretty defensive but kept answering, per POLITICO. She said, “Let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist. The left and the media spread more conspiracy theories. We like the truth, we like supporting our constitution, our freedoms, and America first,” hitting back at the allegations.

In an attempt to conclude the interview, Greene remarked, “We are all done here,” many times before turning to go. Greene tried to walk away, but Maitlis pressed and eventually said something that infuriated Greene and made her lose her cool.

Just when you think you’ve heard all the wacko antisemitic conspiracy theories … Trump acolyte Majorie Taylor Green comes up with another https://t.co/VnBEtp6gY9 — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) March 6, 2024

“Tell us about Jewish space lasers,” Maitlis questioned, alluding to a since-deleted Facebook post by Greene from November 2018 in which she expressed her suspicion that space lasers associated with the Rothschilds may have been the source of California's wildfires. For more than a century, the Rothschild family has been a prominent figure in antisemitic stereotypes.

Greene snapped as she pointed a finger at Maitlis, and said to her, “Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers and why don’t you go fuck off?”

“And that was the new single from Jewish Space Lasers” https://t.co/vLF2TeyKP1 pic.twitter.com/wnzvtiTRrN — Nick Jones 💙🇺🇦 (@resophonick) March 6, 2024

The News Agents posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, where it quickly gained popularity and garnered over 1.5 million views, per Newsweek. Many social media users tuned in to make fun of Greene. A user said on X, "If she can't handle a British light probe, she'll never defeat a Jewish space laser." Another user commented on X, "What a truly dreadful seeming human. Good grief. America is about to sink back into the sewer. Looks like it could be worse than before."

Before infuriating MTG, the reporter inquired of Greene what advice she would give to Republican candidate Nikki Haley, who was behind Trump following yet another triumphant election night on Super Tuesday.

"Well we've been encouraging her to drop out and support President Trump and I think tonight is the clear message that President Trump is the clear front-runner, he's the winner, in our Republican primary and it's time for Nikki Haley to drop out, and support him," she responded.

She also inquired about Greene's intentions to be Trump's running mate in November's election as well as her prediction for vice president. "He's got a long list," she said. "I support President Trump in any way, anyway he'd ask me. But I can assure you it won't be Nikki Haley."