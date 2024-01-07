Former President Donald Trump inches closer to his dream of hopefully winning the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections with the new year. Although he’s amid a thick soup of legal troubles, he and his campaign have been putting out all the stops thus far. While there’s still a long way to go for the Election itself, he still has many hurdles to tackle including settling his ongoing legal affairs. The twice-impeached former President isn’t keen at all to repeat the results of the 2020 elections. While he strongly believes in securing victory, there seems to be one more shocking website in which Trump allegedly placed his trust.

According to Raw Story, Trump strongly believes claims put forth by the popular Right-wing website - Gateway Pundit. This website is being managed by none other than the founder himself Jim Hoft. However, while there isn’t an issue with theories as such, for many years the internet has slammed Hoft for allegedly being the “dumbest man on the Internet.”

But, the website not only managed to entice but also build interest in Trump’s mind for it. The aforementioned publication is already amid plenty of controversy with reports of posting allegedly disproven theories or factually incorrect theories on their website.

According to sources who spoke to The Washington Post, Trump trusts the claims made on the website. The anonymous former aide claimed: “When he was looking for evidence, Gateway Pundit was one reliable place he knew he could go for validation, and maybe even some new ideas.” This shocking thread of information doesn’t just stop at Trump seeking it out to prove a point.

The source continued to note: “The site has been influential in promoting false election fraud theories even though some of the most influential figures on the right say they don’t trust it.” While there remains no confirmation of other GOP members referring to them referencing the website, the members have refrained from clarifying allegations.

Another anonymous radio host echoed thoughts of there being false information on the website. The reason the person remained anonymous was due to concerns about their safety. Circling back, the person claimed that every fragment of data on the site was “bulls***.” More specifically, the person said the publication constitutes a “fringe segment of so-called conservative media that’s driven by conspiratorial clickbait to drive revenues to stay afloat.”

Contrary to Trump reinstating his belief in the website, an administrative representative from his campaign echoed their thoughts. The representative claimed that citing the aforementioned website during a crucial moment would mean one has “lost.” The person said in conclusion: “You can’t use it to make an argument. You can only use it to hear what you want to hear.” Since then, neither Trump nor his representatives have spoken up about the matter.

