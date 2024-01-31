Taylor Swift Snapped at Cameras for Constant Intrusion at Chief's Game: "Go Away, Please"

Enough is enough for Taylor Swift. The pop sensation appeared annoyed at the CBS cameras for focusing on her instead of the game. The Love Story singer was at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chief and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

The atmosphere was palpable at the Chief's game, and Swift was present to support her boyfriend, Kelce. However, the singer lost her cool when an intrusive camera by CBS continued to focus on her for a Grammy's promo for a few seconds. The singer didn't pay heed at first but instantly snapped after finding out the cameras were facing her, per Daily Mail.

Swift gave a death stare at the lenses and seemingly mouthed, "Go away, please," from her suite, accompanied by the Kelce family and other friends. Her reaction received a wide range of opinions on X, formerly Twitter, from her fans.

Taylor Swift after CBS shows her on the TV for a Grammys promo: "Go away, please." pic.twitter.com/wfH0151FdC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 28, 2024

An X fan, @Anthony_Russo97, wrote, "Even she knows they overdoing it." A second fan, @Matt_h114, praised, "Taylor Swift probably is the kind of person that doesn't like the spotlight, especially at a football game. Good for her."

Meanwhile, some fans tried to figure out what exactly she said. A fan, @Dan_Howell, guessed, "I think it was "Oh, the Grammys." Another fan, @ThatsTwenty20, echoed, "Thought she said 'oh for the Grammys, but I'm not a real lip reader." @jmwall24 agreed, "Leave the lip reading to Jomboy; this isn't it, lol."

@TheRCWRShow defended, "You know what, she's got my respect. I know she's never been at fault for the constant coverage of her at these games, as it's been nauseating to no end. Really wish the networks would stop this, as they only need to show her and other celebrities once. She's there as a fan and spectator, nothing more and less."

The Shake It Off singer has been a constant at the fields, cheering on her boyfriend. This was her 12th Chief's game, and to say that Kelce and Swift became America's favorite couple would be an understatement. As much as their love is celebrated, the newly blossomed romance becomes fodder for the trolls.

Despite the noise, Kelce clapped back at everyone who booed at her. The NFL star said on the New Heights podcast, "I'll say this; they showed Taylor at the game... you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for someone wearing the opposite team's colors." He gushed, "That just shows how amazing that girl is; they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen, yes."

The football tight end addressed the haters, "There might have been a few Brads and Chads who were booing, but for the most part, everyone was f***ing screaming their tails off for her. I was trying to keep it cool; I was like, 'Don't show your cards.'"

Fans side, the couple's friends cannot stop talking about the new pair and often tease them on and off camera. In an Instagram video posted by ESPN, Tony Romo accidentally called Swift Kelce's "wife." When she stood up in the stands to cheer the footballer, Romo said, "And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend," per PEOPLE.