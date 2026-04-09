Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to Trump’s 6-Word Remark About Her

Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Donald Trump had a major falling out, with him calling her a “traitor” and more, as she wouldn’t take her name off a discharge petition because he told her his friends would get hurt.

Now, as Trump celebrated the election of Clay Fuller to the congressional seat of Greene, he said that she had left behind a “stench.” Trump has now launched another scathing attack on the former MAGA follower, by now calling Greene “deranged,” along with his statement that she had left behind a “stench” in her congressional seat.

The former Congresswoman responded, saying, “He called me a traitor to him because I wouldn’t obey his wishes of taking my name off of a discharge petition because he said his friends would get hurt. We’ve seen President Trump fight to cover up the Epstein Files and fight to prevent them from being released. I think that speaks for itself.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “He called me a traitor to him because I wouldn’t obey his wishes of taking my name off of a discharge petition because he said his friends would get hurt. We’ve seen President Trump fight to cover up the Epstein files and fight to prevent them from being… pic.twitter.com/iiH3kBOPhI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Trump hasn’t held back from posting to social media, including some of his most unhinged posts to Truth Social yet, which has led several lawmakers to question the President’s cognitive health. Most particularly, Trump made a post to Truth Social, threatening to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran if it didn’t make a deal with him to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday afternoon, the President redirected his ire toward Marjorie Taylor Greene after the public falling out they had last year. This resulted in him christening her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene. Heading to Truth Social again, the President used Greene’s nickname again, but calling her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown,” adding that six-word scathing comment mentioned above, “GREEN TURNS TO BROWN UNDER STRESS!”

In the post, he wrote saying her “seat in Congress has been taken over by a wonderful and talented man, Clay Fuller, who won convincingly, and right from the beginning, despite many people running for that “TRUMP” +37 seat, and despite the stench left by Greene.”

“Congratulations to Clay Fuller, a very large improvement over his deranged predecessor! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump added. Trump’s Truth Social post comes a day after Greene joined several other representatives in responding to the president’s Iran threat. On X (formerly Twitter), the former Congresswoman wrote, “25TH AMENDMENT!!!”

“Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness,” Greene added.

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been reported if her X post calling for his removal from office had any bearing on today’s brutal attack on Greene. However, when it comes to the former Congresswoman, he has never minced his words and has once admitted he wouldn’t like to get on her wrong side.

“And somebody that I just think is fantastic. This one, I never ever want to have her as my enemy. Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Trump had told the audience at a Georgia rally in 2020. Since that time, Greene has made a full U-turn from her previous politics and now uses her platform to criticize some of the Trump administration’s policies.

More recently, the former Congresswoman has spoken out about the US-Israeli war on Iran, while criticizing the President’s refusal to rule out sending ground troops into Iran.

Karoline Leavitt doesn’t rule out a draft. How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!! Liars every single one of them! Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/UTLn4WXFRV — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 8, 2026

Greene posted on X, writing, “How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!! Liars every single one of them! Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!”