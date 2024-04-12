Mama June Banned From Visiting Her Daughter Alana Thompson in College, Over Fund Scandal

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Mama June and her daughter Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, the teenager chastised her mother for misusing her funds. The reality claimed that there should have been far more money in her account than $33,000 and demanded an explanation on how her money was used.

Despite Mama June's attempt to reconcile with her daughter by visiting her in college, she was met with icy contempt, "I thought I made it very clear to Mama to not come to visit me in Colorado because I'm still pissed at her for stealing my money," Thompson said during a confessional featured in the recent teaser of the reality show.

"Why was my money even being used, or being touched?" Thompson inquired during a conversation about the remuneration she received from her time on Toddlers & Tiaras. As per The US Sun, in an exclusive reveal, 44-year-old Mama June recently chronicled her trip to Denver, Colorado, where the teen attends school, with her spouse Justin Stroud.

The stepfather revealed in a confessional that he was worried about surprising Thompson following their previous argument over money. "You must not know Alana too well because that girl loves surprises," Mama June quipped. In compliance with her wishes, Stroud phoned Thompson and asked that she go outside and check if someone had delivered a box. However, when her parents surprised her, the former Toddlers & Tiaras star wasn't very happy to see them. "What are you doing here?" she asked sternly.

"I feel like Mama now is just trying to make up for her mistake but she is so aggravating because I didn't want her here. She causes too much drama and I do not have time for her to come out and do one of her 'surprise pop-ups,'" Thompson continued, as reported by DailyMail UK. The video then showcases Mama June and Stroud's interview where he sarcastically adds, "Popping up on Alana? Oh, that was a great idea." Mama June responds, "...it was because she was surprised."

Mama June and Justin are over people saying to pay Alana. In a recent TikTok live, Mama June revealed that she doesn’t owe Alana anything but only “Dancing With The Stars” money. #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/1gqIUXH2ph — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) March 30, 2024

The teenager claimed in a confessional that her mother puts herself first in everything. "I'm like, 'Where's my money?' All them years I've been working my whole life, to make sure that I had what I needed and now, I'm not gonna have what I need. I will find out where my money is," she said. When she asked Mama June whether she would ever repay her, her mother said, "It's gone."

Subsequently, during an argument, Thompson ranted, "You don't really give a f**k that you took our money! That's the real problem!" Mama June later confessed that she took out fifty percent of the funds to pay for taxes. "By the end of the day, you're only going to get $10,000, $6,000, or even two dollars," she stated.