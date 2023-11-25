Donald Trump Once Boasted About ‘Whining’ His Way Into Winning: “I’m Not Happy if I’m Not Winning”

In a shocking moment, business tycoon and former President Donald Trump once made a candid admission about his approach to winning in politics. Trump, often known for his unfiltered statements declared, "I am the most fabulous whiner. I do whine because I want to win." This remark came in response to conservative author Rich Lowry’s characterization of Trump as "the most fabulous whiner in all of American politics."

During an interview, Chris Cuomo asked Trump about Lowry’s comments, leading to the admission. Trump emphasized, "I’m not happy if I'm not winning and I am a whiner, and I keep whining and whining until I win. I want to win for our country, and I'm going to make our country great again."

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Made This Grim Remark About Donald Trump’s Potential Re-Election

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Chet Strange

The acceptance was nudged by Lowry’s column, mocking Trump’s performance in the first GOP debate and his handling of controversial remarks about Megyn Kelly. As per The Hill, addressing concerns about a potential third-party run, Trump affirmed his commitment to running as a Republican. However, he left the door slightly ajar, stating, “I’m running as a Republican, I’m leading in every poll…I’m leading all over the place and I want to run as a Republican,” Trump said. “If I am treated fairly that’s the way it’s going to be but I want to keep that door open. I have to keep that door open because if something happens where I’m not treated fairly I may very well use that door,” he added.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

In a Fox News appearance, Trump reconciled with the network after a public controversy, insinuating their longstanding friendship. He shifted the focus to criticizing fellow candidate Jeb Bush. He criticized Bush for his stand on women’s health funding. He exclaimed, “I think Jeb Bush owes women an apology because he made a terrible statement about women’s health issues and it was a foolish statement and perhaps a stupid statement.”

Also Read: When Donald Trump Mocked Kamala Harris’ Speech Style: “She Speaks in Rhyme”

As per CNN, Trump said. “He’s the one that has to apologize to women.” He also slammed Planned Parenthood, the health care organization and abortion provider that has been under the bus after undercover videos were published online. “The biggest problem I have with Planned Parenthood is the abortion situation. I mean it's like an abortion factory, frankly, and you can’t have it and you shouldn’t be funding it. It shouldn’t be funded by the government,” Trump said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Also Read: When Donald Trump Spent $70,000 on Styling His 'Beautiful' Hair for ‘The Apprentice'

He further said, “I am for the exceptions. The health of the mother and the life of the mother, I absolutely am for the exceptions and so was Ronald Reagan for the exceptions, by the way, there’s nothing wrong with that and you have to do it.”

In the intricate dance of politics, Trump's unorthodox admission of being a "fabulous whiner" serves as a testament to his unapologetic and unconventional campaign style, resonating with a significant portion of voters who prioritize his projection of strength over traditional policy details.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s Why Melania Trump Didn’t Appoint Any Nanny for Her Son Barron Trump When He Was an Infant

Ivana Trump Believed She Was 'Too Successful To Be Mrs. Trump': "One Of Us Had To Go"