MAGA School Chief Ryan Walters Rages Over Nude Video Scandal

A video purportedly showing nude ladies playing on his office television during an executive session has angered Oklahoma’s top education official. Republican state superintendent of public instruction Ryan Walters, a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, responded to claims that during Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting, a screen in his office displayed images of naked women.

“Any suggestion that a device of mine was used to stream inappropriate content on the television set is categorically false,” Ryan Walters, who has called modern education “absurd,” posted on X Sunday. Last year, he ordered all public schools in his state to teach the Bible.

“I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident, and there is absolutely no truth to any implication of wrongdoing.”

Ryan Deatherage and Becky Carson, two board members, told The Oklahoman that they were taken aback when they saw naked women on Walters’ TV screen during the meeting. “I was like, ‘Those are naked women,’” Carson claimed to the outlet. “And then I was like, ‘No, wait a minute. Those aren’t naked, surely those aren’t naked women. Something is playing a trick on my eye. Maybe they just have on tan body suits. … This is just really bizarre.’”

Carson even added, “I saw them just walking across the screen, and I’m like, ‘no,’” Following the occurrence, an investigation is in progress. According to the two board members, Ryan Walters, the board’s chair, shut off the television after being made aware of the problem but failed to offer an apology or an explanation. The meeting went on.

This is Oklahoma GOP Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters, who just got caught displaying porn on his office television and is under investigation. RETWEET to let Oklahoma know what they voted for! pic.twitter.com/EHQtshAQZm — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) July 26, 2025

The Trump-loving school official said in a statement on Sunday that he was being attacked for political reasons. “These falsehoods are the desperate tactics of a broken establishment afraid of real change,” he wrote. “They aren’t just attacking me, they’re attacking the values of the Oklahomans who elected me to challenge the status quo.”

Walters had earlier released a statement to KOKH Fox 25: “Some of these board members are blatantly dishonest and cannot hide their political agenda. It is disappointing that they are more interested in creating distractions than getting work done for Oklahoma families.”

Ryan Walters’s unabashedly partisan and religious influence has fueled controversy on numerous occasions. He made an unsuccessful attempt in November to mandate that schools play a video of him praying for Trump.

OK’s MAGA schools’ chief Ryan Walters says the porn playing on his screen during a state board meeting was not his porn. pic.twitter.com/eKcj0IGgCx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 27, 2025

He has been outspoken in his attempts to have works that he considers pornographic—like the best-selling novels “The Kite Runner” and “The Glass Castle,” which contain references to child sexual abuse—banned in schools. Additionally, he singled out dozens of books with LGBTQ+ themes.

While a lawsuit filed by civil rights groups, citing a possible violation of the separation of church and state, is being heard by the state’s Supreme Court, he has been temporarily blocked from spending millions of taxpayer dollars to place a Bible in every Oklahoma public school classroom from the fifth to the twelfth grade.