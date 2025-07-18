Ivanka Trump’s Plastic Surgeries Revealed as Expert Breaks Down Her MAGA Makeover

Donald Trump’s oldest daughter Ivanka Trump makes frequent public appearances and her sense of fashion and way of presenting herself are almost always impeccable. Her Instagram is full of her pretty pictures and while she has never publicly talked about going under the knife, the changes in her look over the years have raised speculations of Ivanka doing a number of surgeries.

Among other plastic surgeons, New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman has also commented on the kind of surgeries Ivanka might have undergone and said, “We know that she’s had a rhinoplasty, she’s had a chin implant. We know that she gets facial injections to her cheeks, likely also to her lips, and Botox.”

Dr. Kopelman analyzed Ivanka’s looks starting from 1993 when she was only 12 years old. She had baby fat during that time and also wore braces. However, within 2 years, when she was 14 years old, her baby fat had vanished and her teeth also appeared more symmetrical because of the braces. Her lips were also in 1:1 ratio, as reported by Irish Star.

Then in a picture from 1996, Ivanka’s nose was shown to have a bump and her chin also looked regressed. Commenting on the way her nose and chin changed, Dr. Kopelman said, “In 2000 we see a drastic change to Ivanka’s nose. It’s at this point that, I think, she’s probably had her first rhinoplasty. They clearly removed the nasal bump that she had before. She now has a concavity to her nose. They’ve narrowed the tip of her nose. And I also believe she probably had a chin implant.”

According to the doctor, these two surgeries are often done together and a chin implant also helps with a more defined jawline. Dr. Kopelman then pointed out that Ivanka Trump had perhaps gotten another rhinoplasty in 2005 which led to the skin on her nose appear even tighter.

Moreover, in 2010, a 29 years old Ivanka showed no lines or other marks of aging on her forehead, which Dr. Kopelman believes, can be the result of Botox. “He added that Ivanka’s cheeks also suggest she might be getting facial fillers. He said this likely continued until 2013, when according to him, it’s also possible that she had some lip fillers to maintain her 1:1 ratio he previously observed in photos of when she was younger” as Irish Star reported.

Dr. Kopelman also commented on Ivanka’s very white teeth, which he says has been achieved by a surgical procedure where veneers are placed on the teeth. Talking about how beautifully she maintains her looks, Dr. Kopelman said, “She’s spent a lot of time in the public eye and there’s a lot of scrutiny that comes with that. I think that she’s done a phenomenal job maintaining her beauty and her looks.”

While Ivanka Trump has never commented on anything about her surgeries, her looks keep impressing her fans as she continues making public appearances.