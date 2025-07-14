“Simply Irresistible” — Ivanka Trump’s Dreamy NYC Photos Invite Flirty Comments from Fans

Ivanka Trump stepped away from her father’s administration this time, but she still remains in news for her personal life. 43-year-old Ivanka served as the official employee in Donald Trump‘s administration during his first term. While Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, Ivanka didn’t. It definitely served as a shock to many, but Ivanka’s social media activities hint that she has no regrets.

She recently posted a few images during her New York visit, which garnered a lot of attention from her fan pages and admirers. Ivanka wore a black midi dress with matching high heels as she gave candid poses for the camera. She kept her look minimal by wearing a thin bracelet and subtle lip shade. As she posed against NYC’s skyline, fans couldn’t take their eyes off her.

People wondered if she had lost weight as Ivanka looked well in shape in the tiny black dress. “Empire state of mind,” she captioned the three pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

An impressed fan wrote, “Stunning! Black is your color,” while another added, “Your hubby is a very lucky man to have a wife of your wonderful caliber.”

An Instagram user called her the “princess of the united states of America.”

People couldn’t focus on the stunning backdrop of the pictures and kept praising the 43-year-old’s beauty. A fan commented, “Simply irresistible,” while another called her “a beautiful person internally and externally.”

However, for a public figure, it’s impossible to evade negative comments. Ivanka’s harmless post also invited some criticism from her haters. While her fans find her beautiful, some highlighted that she isn’t a natural beauty.

One of the comments under her post reads: “Nothing natural. Lips, teeth, nose, chin- everything is artificial – nothing to be proud of.”

Meanwhile, a few comments were also related to her father, who has been making headlines globally over his tariff and immigration policies. A critic wrote, “History will judge your father as a scoundrel,” while another angry user commented, “yeah, just chill while your father f-cks up the economy.”

Despite parting ways with her father professionally, she remains one of his biggest cheerleaders. However, her distance from the White House often sparks rumors of the rift, but she remains unbothered and keeps showing the affection for him on social media.

Ivanka often gives glimpses of her busy life on her Instagram page where she enjoys a following of 8.5 million. She recently visited Italy to attend the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, while Donald Trump gave it a miss. In one of the pictures, she was seen wearing baby pink mini dress for which she received many compliments from fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Ivanka is currently focusing on her fitness as she often showcases her workout routine on social media. Her toned body was evident in one of her posts this summer where she was seen wearing a blue swimsuit with a surf board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

While her fans appreciated her beauty, she received many hateful comments due to Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown. Despite the hate, Ivanka remains focused on the good things in life. Her emphasis on weightlifting and nutritional changes highlights her commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, as she reports noticeable benefits from her regime.