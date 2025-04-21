Donald Trump’s MAGA Rallies Look a Lot Like Pro Wrestling—Here’s Why!

President Donald Trump and his famous MAGA (Make America Great Again) campaign need no introduction. The 78-year-old’s political presence has made people almost tired at this point. As one of the most popular political leaders, the word ‘performative’ is used to describe his leadership style and movements. Trump’s PR team is robust, and hence, there’s a lot of showmanship in his leadership.

In contrast, the more intellectual conservative movement, which columnist George Will once called ‘bookish’ but in a good way, included the opposite. However, thanks to the digital age, today’s MAGA politics leans heavily on media presence, which includes purposefully attempting to say controversial statements, act funny, and exaggerate situations to manipulate supporters.

As per MSN, this showy style has strong ties to professional wrestling. As Politico’s Zach Montellaro explained, Trump has long been connected to the world of wrestling. The Republican candidate has been in the WWE Hall of Fame. He hosted WrestleMania events in the 1980s, appeared on WWE shows, and even took part in the famous Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23, where his wrestler won, allowing Trump to shave Vince McMahon’s head in the ring.

Zach Montellaro claimed that Trump’s leadership style copies the ones seen in wrestling. Full of energy, and maybe that’s why famous figures like Hulk Hogan have shown up at Republican conventions. He further added that his administration brings the excitement and drama of pro wrestling into his political appearances.

As per Montellaro, in wrestling, wrestlers don’t just fight — they make grand entrances, deliver fiery speeches, and play characters that fans either cheer or boo. (more like the black-and-white ideology in life where wrestling takes place between the good guys—’babyfaces’—and the bad guys).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Murphy (@chrismurphyct)

His rallies usually include bold colors, dramatic entrances, and crowd-pleasing lines, much like a wrestling performer trying to hype up the audience. What’s surprising is the fact that despite criticism, people tend to talk about it, which is its main goal. Montellaro says the president wants politics to feel like entertainment, and politicians are like wrestling stars in the ring, which is a brilliant branding strategy that most people don’t notice.

Meanwhile, several citizens also claimed that Trump’s rule is slowly changing America into an authoritarian state and is a threat to the country. Yet, the possibility of running for another term in media interviews has not been ruled out, which will only be possible if the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution is altered.

Catching WrestleMania this weekend? You might just learn something about Donald Trump.@ZachMontellaro on the WWE presidency💪https://t.co/SKubd9WcJT — POLITICO Magazine (@POLITICOMag) April 19, 2025

As per sources, most people are concerned since Trump’s radical rule for another term not only means overuse and abuse of power at this point but also means America might become a complete fascist state in the future.

In addition, Texas rep Jasmine Crockett, who has been in Texas’s 30th congressional district since January 2023, suggested that we might not even have elections in 2028, expressing uncertainty about the future of American democracy in an interview.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von NDTV (@ndtv)

While several people had mixed opinions about him (they still do, with some even extreme dislike for his radical style of leadership), his tactics definitely worked in his favor. What do you think? Is Donald Trump’s political representation deliberate or a mere coincidence?