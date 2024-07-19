Donald Trump Blowing a Kiss to Hulk Hogan After His RNC Speech Sparks Online Frenzy

At the Republican National Convention, things took an unexpected turn when former President Donald Trump blew a kiss to the wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, after the latter's energetic speech. The surprising move stirred up social media, prompting a flurry of reactions. An X user @hasanthehun, in Trump's all-caps style, posted, "DONALD TRUMP BLEW HULK HOGAN A KISS AFTER HIS SPEECH AT THE RNC. I AM NOT LYING!!"

Others joined in, expressing disbelief and amusement. @airbagged posted a video of the act and captioned the same, "LMFAO." Some however took a more critical stance. A user remarked, "I mean did you miss the anti-Black tirade he had about his daughter." The same user added, "Trump is not beating the 'First Gay President' allegations." In a similar vein, a user quipped, "Why does he pretend he is not gay? He is the first gay president," while another chimed in with, "Well well…I guess we know why Melania hasn't been around lately," adding the pride flag and a laughing emoji. Another comment echoed, "Pride month never ends." Reiterating similar sentiments, an X user added, "They may have a love affair we shouldn't judge them lol."

What seemed like a simple thank you turned into a big conversation that bordered on homophobia. In light of the same, a user defended, "Some people ain't blew a kiss to the homie and it shows." Others speculated about the underlying political motivations. @Angelica_Reed1 however suggested, "He saw the Grindr statistics and knew he had to appeal to them more." @okdaksh trolled, "And people call him homophobic..."

During his RNC speech, Hogan, 70, emphatically pledged his support to Trump, deeming the former president a 'hero' and a 'gladiator'. In a move that reminded everyone of his wrestling days, Hogan ripped off his shirt to show a tank top with Trump and his vice presidential pick, J.D. Vance's name on it. "I said! Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother," Hogan boomed. He continued, "Over my career, I have been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet. Donald Trump is the toughest of them all."

He further gushed, "They have thrown everything at Donald Trump, all the investigations, the impeachments, the court cases, and he is still standing and kicking their butts," The Daily Beast reported. The wrestling icon also reflected on Trump's Pennsylvania shooting. He stated, "What happened last week...when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next President of the United States...enough was enough." Hogan by repeating many of Trump's usual talking points, cheered the GOP nominee. Trump, in response, clapped his hands, pumped his fist in the air, and blew him a kiss.