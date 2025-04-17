Arnold Schwarzenegger Debunks Popular Protein Myth—And It Might Save Your Life

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a name that needs no introduction! The actor, politician, and former professional bodybuilder has done it all in his life. No, we are serious. From being a fabulous actor in action films like Predator, Twins, and Total Recall to serving as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011, he’s a one-man army. Arnold has also won several awards in his filmography and bodybuilding career, and undoubtedly, he’s the most loved person today, with millions of fans around the globe.

At 77, Schwarzenegger still hits the gym daily and maintains an impressive physique. The heartthrob with a wellness platform, Arnold’s Pump Club, has urged older adults to rethink long-standing fears around protein intake. In his recent newsletter, the star has provided insights about a study that challenges the myth that high protein intake boosts aging or harms the kidneys.

As per the Irish Star, he wrote, “If you’re cutting back on protein out of fear of kidney damage or slowed aging, it might be time to rethink your nutrition strategy.” Furthermore, the former governor said that despite the lack of evidence, people believed too much protein sped up the aging process.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger was keen to rule out the myth. Hence, he mentioned a major study involving over 8,000 adults aged 60 and older with various stages of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Surprisingly, greater protein intake was associated with improved survival over 10 years.

The results were impressive, even for people without CKD. As soon as they increased their protein intake, those people showed improved levels of longevity. “In patients without CKD, those who consumed the highest amount of protein decreased mortality risk by up to 45 percent,” he wrote.

Schwarzenegger also encouraged people to add proper protein sources, like eggs, poultry, Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, lentils, and beans. He revealed to his fans that during his peak bodybuilding career, the Terminator star consumed around 300 grams of protein daily, supported by a rigorous training schedule. He has always believed in natural gains rather than the use of artificial steroids and drugs in bodybuilding and slammed those who use them.

As per sources, his workout routine includes cycling for 45 to 60 minutes and lifting weights for another 30 minutes daily. In an interview with Insider.com, the Mr. Universe winner admitted that he used to lift weights five hours a day at the peak of his bodybuilding career.

“It’s half an hour of maintenance training every day,” the former Republican governor told Insider. “But the important thing is that I always have done it regularly,” he said. While at 77, his shape has toned significantly, but he still focuses on maintaining the muscle he built when he was younger and retains it by following a proper diet.

The Austrian native moved to the United States at 21 when he barely spoke English. At 20, he bagged the title of Mr. Universe and won seven Mr. Olympia titles. Today, he continues to inspire people to be fit, dream big, and, most importantly, spread awareness about common health myths, like how protein is essential for bodybuilders and everyone.