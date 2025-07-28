News

MAGA Rep Lauren Boebert’s Son Faces Child Abuse Allegations In Connection With Her Grandson—Claims It Was ‘Miscommunication on Monitoring’

Published on: July 28, 2025 at 6:21 AM ET

Lauren Boebert's 20-year-old son became a father three years ago.

Kanika Saini
Written By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Lauren Boebert's son is facing new legal trouble
Lauren Boebert's son is facing new legal trouble (Image Source: X/Lauren Boebert, Facebook.Rifle Police Department)

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who is an ally and big supporter of Donald Trump, has found herself embroiled in another controversy as her eldest son has been accused of a serious crime. Her 20-year-old son, Tyler, is facing a misdemeanor citation for child abuse related to an incident involving his son on July 11. 

Westword, a Colorado-based outlet, reported the news after obtaining records from the Windsor Police Department and confirming with the Weld County District Attorney’s office. As per the court summons, the child abuse charge that Tyler Boebert is facing “is criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred.”

Tyler became a father at the age of 17.

Further details about the incident in question haven’t been disclosed, but Lauren has come forward to address the controversy. The 38-year-old member of the Republican Party told People in a statement, “Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year.”

“Unfortunately, this event stems from a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house,” she added. 

However, this isn’t the first time Lauren has found herself in an embarrassing situation due to her eldest son. Tyler has faced several criminal charges in the past. In February 2024, when Tyler was just 18, he was arrested over “four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents – Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses,” as per the Rifle Police Department in Colorado. 

In October, he entered a guilty plea “to one count of attempted identity theft, a class five felony,” as per People. Rest of the charges were dismissed as per the agreement under the plea. 

At that time, Lauren Boebert told People, “I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for.”

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him,” she continued. 

Lauren also assured that “as an adult and father,” her eldest son “will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”

Lauren is facing heavy backlash on social media over her son’s repeated legal troubles. An X user wrote, “Lauren Boebert blames “woke parenting” for America’s problems. But her own son who lives with her, on probation, and was an unwed teen-parent was charged with child abuse. Maybe less time shaming Buttigieg’s parenting (“chest feeding”), more time parenting.”

Another tweet reads, “High school drop-out Lauren, who got herself preggers in her teens, has set quite the example at home for her children.”

In September 2022, Tyler had reportedly flipped his father’s SUV into a Garfield County creek bed, as per the outlet Westword. The passenger suffered multiple concussions and a severely lacerated hand. The prosecutors dropped the case down to a “defective vehicle for headlights” ticket under a plea deal and Tyler got away with a ticket for careless driving. 

The congresswoman has four children (Tyler, Brody, Kaydon and Roman) with her ex-husband Jayson Boebert. She married Jayson in 2023 and filed for divorce in 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

