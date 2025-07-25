Lauren Boebert’s Pitch to Rename Washington D.C. Proves Her Trump Loyalty Knows No Bounds

President Donald Trump might have a bunch of haters who are ready to criticize him, his well-being, his policies, his past, and his leadership style in a jiffy! But, he also has die-hard followers and fans who love him and support his ideologies since he came to power.

One of them happens to be Lauren Opal Boebert, the American politician who’s serving as the U.S. representative for Colorado’s 4th congressional district beginning in 2025. Boebert caught attention during her support of Donald Trump, including a push to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing in March 2025.

Lauren Boebert urged Democrats like Jared Huffman to focus on serious issues rather than the alteration and said, “I would caution my colleagues… to refrain from joking about the Gulf of America, because next up may be the District of America that we are working on.” She added, “So… keep the jokes at bay, and maybe we’ll just stick with the Gulf of America for now.”

As per The List, Boebert didn’t stop there. On X (formerly Twitter), she enthusiastically supported the idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico, even extending the joke to suggest that French fries should be officially called “Freedom fries.”

She tagged Trump in the post, adding a saluting emoji to emphasise her loyalty. While all this online love for Donald Trump left a funny tone, it was difficult to grasp whether Boebert was genuinely rooting for Donald Trump or if it was just a friendly jab.

We rightfully have the Gulf of America. I’m also for changing French fries to Freedom fries! Eh ahem…@realDonaldTrump 🫡🇺🇸 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 19, 2025

Even though, Trump is capable of making sudden changes to things like changing names of historical lanes and landmarks, abruptly launching a new scheme and announcing it on his social media platform Truth Social there’s no plans to rename Washington, D.C. the “District of America,” he did reference sweeping changes during a March 2025 speech at the Department of Justice.

It seems likely Lauren Boebert either fell for an AI-generated fake audio clip suggesting Trump had proposed the name change. Meanwhile, her public affection for the 79-year-old reflects old patterns of behavior that often backfired on her. For instance, in May 2024, she attended Trump’s hush-money trial, defiantly stating: “I want all of the news to start asking the question: ‘What is the crime?'” She added, bluntly, “He didn’t even know the crime that was committed.”

Lauren Boebert posing with Donald Trump wearing “Let’s Go Brandon” dress should get her expelled from Congress. It should be unacceptable behavior as an elected official. pic.twitter.com/vM7YaorjcT — 𝘴​᭙​ꫀ​ꫀ𝓽 ​ᥴꪖ𝘳​ꪑ​ꫀꪶ (@SweetCarmel77) November 5, 2021

Lauren’s remarks were met with backlash as a prosecutor shouted “Beetlejuice!” at one point, recalling a previous viral scandal she’d faced. Meanwhile, it seems like Lauren Boebert’s almost “obsession” with being in the good books of POTUS goes beyond supporting policies during conferences and leans towards copying his appearance.

For example, on May 15, 2025, she shared a video clip of her appearance on OAN’s “The Matt Gaetz Show.” The video was meant to excite her defense of Trump, but the moment the clip was released, people were shocked as they could not ignore the uneven orange tan on her face, just like Trump’s.

In the post, Boeber wrote: “Democrats in Congress introduced and removed their articles of impeachment against President Trump in the same week!” She added, “They know there is no basis to attack President Trump and his agenda.” In addition, folks on the internet asked in horror, “Who let her leave the house like that as the bronzer appeared patchy and rough, The Rep paired the look with a crisp white blouse that made it worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rep. Lauren Boebert (@repboebert)

In another Instagram post featuring a nearly identical outfit and a whole lot of orange, Lauren Boebert was snapped with Southern Ute Indian Tribe Chairman Melvin Baker. Therefore, Boebert’s outrageous moves, especially on social media, suggest a calculated effort to remain visibly loyal to Donald Trump.

President Trump with Lauren Boebert’s BEAUTIFUL family at Mar-a-Lago!! pic.twitter.com/pqPBRvLA1b — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) Lauren Boebert’sMay 12, 2021

Whether the world loves it or hates it, one thing is for sure: she stands out as one of the most consistent, ardent, and passionate allies of President Donald Trump, the man who happens to be the favorite face of media scrutiny.