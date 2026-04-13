Lynette Hooker Texted Friend She ‘Not Going Back’ After Separation Before Boating Disappearance

Missing American boater Lynette Hooker had previously separated from her husband years before he emerged as a suspect in her Bahamas disappearance — and in chilling texts to a friend, she admitted she was afraid to be out on the water with him, writing, “Not going back.”

Lynette Hooker, 55, has been missing since her husband, Brian Hooker, 59, says she was knocked overboard during turbulent conditions when she fell from the family’s dinghy in the Bahamas over a week ago. Text messages seen by CBS News show Lynette Hooker confiding in a friend about “problems” in his nearly quarter-century marriage in 2024.

Messages that Lynette Hooker sent to a friend in 2024 following her split with husband Brian Hooker indicate she had concerns about him and their life at sea. The couple got back together, and now he is being questioned by police in the Bahamas after saying she went overboard… pic.twitter.com/KpgpD7vtM8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2026

“I guess it was too much closeness. We decided to call it quits. I’m not going back,” Hooker wrote to her friend, Marnee Stevenson, in early 2024, according to screenshots of the exchange. Reflecting on their time together, Lynette Hooker added, “We were married 21 years. Our marriage lasted 6 weeks cruising.”

Lynette Hooker’s daughter is sharing a voicemail she says her stepfather left after her mother vanished during a boat trip in the Bahamas as she questions his account of what happened at sea. Authorities have now shifted to a recovery operation for the 55-year-old Michigan… pic.twitter.com/3WrSAZYLZ3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2026

In another message, she described the situation bluntly: “It was real bad. I can’t be out there with him.”

About a month later, however, Hooker told her friend the couple had reconciled, according to the messages. “Looks like things are on the up and up,” her friend replied. Lynette Hooker answered her friend’s reply with heart emojis and a thumbs up.

Marnee and Blaine Stevenson first crossed paths with the Hookers in 2023 while sailing through Florida, forming a connection as they spent time boating together. “We were boating with them for a while,” Blaine Stevenson recalled.

Lynette Hooker, who had previously lived in Michigan, confided in Marnee that she had walked away from her former life to embrace sailing, writing that she had “quit my awesome career, sold my house and gave away everything I own to cruise.” According to the messages, she later left Brian and went to stay with her mother in Florida.

The newly released texts surfaced after her husband was arrested last week on suspicion of her disappearance. Brian Hooker, who has maintained his innocence, told investigators his wife slipped into the water and drifted away with strong currents while returning to their yacht in the dinghy.

Brian Hooker described the night his wife Lynette vanished as a “cascade of failures,” admitting in a candid call to a friend that he “can’t really explain” what went wrong, the New York Post reports.