News

Daughter Flags “Prior Issues” in Mom’s Bahamas Disappearance — Officials Suspect No Foul Play

Published on: April 8, 2026 at 2:57 PM ET

Lynette Hooker “reportedly fell overboard” while traveling by small dinghy from Hope Town to Elbow Cay, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Daughter of Lynette Hooker who disappeared in the Bahamas speaks out.
Bahamas missing mom, Lynette Hooker's daughter breaks silence on the case. ( Image Source: Lynette Hooker/Instagram)

Karli Aylesworth, the daughter of missing American woman Lynette Hooker, says she has been “privy to very little information” since her mother vanished during a boating trip in the Bahamas with her husband.

Lynette Hooker, who is from Onsted, Michigan, “reportedly fell overboard” on the night of Saturday, April 4, while traveling by small dinghy from Hope Town to Elbow Cay, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, People magazine reports.

In a statement obtained by People, Aylesworth emphasized that her “sole concern is to find out what happened to my mother and make sure a full and complete investigation is performed into her disappearance.”

Authorities say Lynette’s husband told investigators they were returning to their yacht when she went missing amid severe weather conditions, according to Richard Cook, team leader with the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

At the time she fell, Lynette Hooker was holding the engine safety lanyard, which went into the water with her. Without the key, the boat quickly lost power, forcing Brian Hooker to paddle toward land, police said. He drifted roughly four miles toward Marsh Harbour, Abaco. “Mr. Hooker then tried to row but the winds were 18-22 kts and (he) could not make headway,” Cook said.

After eventually reaching shore, he beached the dinghy and made his way through the brush to the Marsh Harbour Boat Yards, where he contacted police, according to Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

“While the Royal Bahamian police are investigating this matter, I would also appreciate any involvement of the federal, state or local authorities to look into the circumstances of this tragic situation,” Aylesworth said.

When reached on Tuesday, April 7, Cook said officials in the Bahamas “don’t suspect foul play at the moment” in relation to the Lynette Hooker tragedy. “It was just a lot of bad decisions,” he explained. “Night time, very windy, no moon out yet so it was pitch dark and very rough conditions for the small boat they were in.”

Hooker’s husband also has not been reached.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *