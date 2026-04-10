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Husband Says He is ‘Hopeful’ Lynette Hooker is Alive as Search in Bahamas Continues

Published on: April 10, 2026 at 2:33 PM ET

Arrested husband Brian Hooker remains “hopeful” as search efforts continue, even after a dramatic fall into the water while in police custody.  

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Brian Hooker detained in wife Lynette Hooker's disappearance in the Bahamas - and falls off police boat.
Lynette Hooker's husband, Brian Hooker, detained in her disappearance in the Bahamas and falls off police boat while in custody. (Image Source: @ the_sailing_hookers / Instagram)

“He feels hopeless without her, so he is hoping that she will be recovered,” Butler said during an appearance on Fox News’ ‘Fox & Friends’ on Friday. “He’s been married for 25 years. She’s his life partner. He says they share everything together.”

Butler also indicated that Hooker had wanted to return to the water himself to assist in the search, describing him as devastated by her disappearance and “hopeless without her.” Brian Hooker was detained in Abaco and continues to be questioned by authorities, though he has denied any role in what happened to his wife.

Jordan Plentz, 29, who lives across the street from the Brian and Lynette Hooker in Michigan, described the Hookers’ marriage as turbulent, and allegedly include an extensive history of “fighting.” Plentz reportedly learned about the history of the marriage from Lynette’s mother, who lived with the couple. The neighbor said she didn’t know the reason for the arguments.

“I wasn’t shocked when I heard about it,” Plentz said about her neighbor’s death. “They fought for a long time. … The violence was pretty bad.”

Brian Hooker also went overboard during his arrest tied to his wife’s disappearance, according to his attorney. His lawyer said Brian Hooker was holding clothing with his “restricted hands” while attempting to keep his balance in “choppy and dangerous sea conditions” when he fell into the water.

The attorney added that Lynette Hooker’s husband injured his knee during the incident, leaving him with a noticeable limp, and said she has requested medical treatment on his behalf. “He was submerged in the cold water and took in a significant amount of seawater before his life jacket brought him to the surface,” Butler said in the statement, according to Newsweek.

“He had to be rescued from the water by the police,” she added. According to Butler, Brian Hooker was scheduled to be interviewed on Friday and remains “completely heartbroken and deeply distressed.”

“We don’t expect (he’ll be charged) unless they find blood on the dinghy or her body or some key evidence like that,” said Steve Hansen, the boyfriend of Lynette Hooker’s daughter. “They just want to put pressure on (Brian) until they have something,” according to a Detroit Daily News report.

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