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Missing Woman Made a Chilling Joke About Husband Before Bahamas Disappearance

Published on: April 9, 2026 at 2:13 PM ET

Final video resurfaces as investigators probe disappearance and husband’s arrest

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Brian Hooker investigated in wife Lynette Hooker's disappearance in the Bahamas.
Lynette Hooker's husband, Brian Hooker, under investigation for her disappearance in the Bahamas. (Image Source: @ the_sailing_hookers / Instagram)

Missing mom Lynette Hooker made light of her relationship in what would become her final YouTube post—just days before she disappeared from the couple’s boat in the Bahamas. The 55-year-old shared the brief clip on the channel she ran with her husband, Brian Hooker, 59, who has since been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

“Don’t you two ever get sick of each other?” the overlay text in the meme-style video shared by Lynette Hooker reads, followed by “Me and my husband,” as footage shows two people dancing to the 1995 hit “Be My Lover” by German group La Bouche, according to a New York Post report.

The Michigan couple frequently documented their seemingly carefree lifestyle at sea on their YouTube channel, cheekily named “The Sailing Hookers.”

Brian was later arrested Wednesday in Abaco after Lynette Hooker’s daughter from a previous relationship raised concerns about the circumstances.

“There have been prior issues brought to my attention, which may be important for any thorough investigation. If this truly was an accident, I can understand and live with it,” Karli Aylesworth told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “However, there needs to be an intensive review of the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident before that can be determined,” she added.

“There’s history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. So the fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story,” Lynette Hooker’s grieving daughter added.

Brian Hooker’s attorney said he has been “cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation” following his arrest Wednesday evening. It also emerged Wednesday that Brian Hooker allegedly waited nearly 24 hours before informing Aylesworth about her mother’s disappearance. When he eventually called, she said his tone was “monotone and relaxed.”

In a separate interview with Fox News, Aylesworth claimed there had been prior incidents involving Brian, stating, “There’s history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. So the fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story.”

“I categorically deny the allegations made by Karli Aylesworth,” Brian Hooker said in a statement. “At this time, I have retained local counsel, Terrel Butler, and I am acting on her strict advice not to provide further comment to the press, as there is currently an ongoing investigation.”

Brian Hooker has firmly denied any role in the disappearance of Lynette Hooker, saying he was “devastated” in a statement shared on his Facebook page.

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