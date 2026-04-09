Missing mom Lynette Hooker made light of her relationship in what would become her final YouTube post—just days before she disappeared from the couple’s boat in the Bahamas. The 55-year-old shared the brief clip on the channel she ran with her husband, Brian Hooker, 59, who has since been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

“Don’t you two ever get sick of each other?” the overlay text in the meme-style video shared by Lynette Hooker reads, followed by “Me and my husband,” as footage shows two people dancing to the 1995 hit “Be My Lover” by German group La Bouche, according to a New York Post report.

Brian Hooker, Lynette Hooker’s husband, told police that his wife fell overboard while the couple was leaving Hope Town for Elbow Cay on the Bahamian island of Abaco at around 7:30 pm Saturday night. Hooker told the Royal Bahamas Police Force that strong currents carried her out… pic.twitter.com/JqbXohqQTE — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2026

The Michigan couple frequently documented their seemingly carefree lifestyle at sea on their YouTube channel, cheekily named “The Sailing Hookers.” They had been sailing their yacht Soulmate around the Bahamas when Brian Hooker said his wife was thrown overboard Saturday.

Brian Hooker told the police he and his wife took an about 2.5-mile excursion from Hope Town to Elbow Cay in an 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy. Brian says his wife Lynette Hooker was thrown into the ocean around 7: 30 p.m. as they were paddling back to Soulmate. He told investigators Lynette had the key to their boat in her hand when she fell overboard, killing the engine and forcing him to paddle to safety at the Marsh Harbour marina.

Brian was later arrested Wednesday in Abaco after Lynette Hooker’s daughter from a previous relationship raised concerns about the circumstances.

“There have been prior issues brought to my attention, which may be important for any thorough investigation. If this truly was an accident, I can understand and live with it,” Karli Aylesworth told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “However, there needs to be an intensive review of the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident before that can be determined,” she added.

Lynette Hooker’s daughter is sharing a voicemail she says her stepfather left after her mother vanished during a boat trip in the Bahamas as she questions his account of what happened at sea. Authorities have now shifted to a recovery operation for the 55-year-old Michigan… pic.twitter.com/3WrSAZYLZ3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2026

“There’s history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. So the fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story,” Lynette Hooker’s grieving daughter added.

Brian Hooker’s attorney said he has been “cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation” following his arrest Wednesday evening. It also emerged Wednesday that Brian Hooker allegedly waited nearly 24 hours before informing Aylesworth about her mother’s disappearance. When he eventually called, she said his tone was “monotone and relaxed.”

In a separate interview with Fox News, Aylesworth claimed there had been prior incidents involving Brian, stating, “There’s history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. So the fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story.”

“I categorically deny the allegations made by Karli Aylesworth,” Brian Hooker said in a statement. “At this time, I have retained local counsel, Terrel Butler, and I am acting on her strict advice not to provide further comment to the press, as there is currently an ongoing investigation.”

Brian Hooker has firmly denied any role in the disappearance of Lynette Hooker, saying he was “devastated” in a statement shared on his Facebook page.