Lindsay Lohan Excited to Work With Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Freaky Friday' Sequel: ‘A Lot of Fun’

Lindsay Lohan, the famous actress popular for her role in the beloved film Freaky Friday, is excited to announce her return to the big screen alongside Jamie Lee Curtis for the sequel to the aforementioned 2003 movie. Lohan expressed her excitement about reuniting with Curtis, stating, “I am just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it. Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this.” While details about the sequels are still being finalized, Lohan confirmed that the project is indeed in the works during an interview on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live show. Lohan’s anticipation for the upcoming project reflects her commitment to delivering an enjoyable and memorable experience for fans of the original film.

As per the reports of People, the sequel’s progression was also confirmed by Curtis, who expressed her desire to revisit the beloved story during celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Freaky Friday. She exclaimed, "There would be nothing I would love more, honestly, than to be able to work with her again, share our time again, and now be able to share it at this age with both of us 20 years older, or whatever we are." Curtis revealed that the enduring popularity of the film nudged discussions with Disney about the potential for a sequel.

With Curtis and Lohan both on board, fans can anticipate an exciting continuation of the on-screen mother-daughter duo’s adventures. Last year, during an interview Curtis shared, “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.’”

As per The Daily Mail, Lohan further added, “We both were open to a sequel. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.” Elyse Hollander, a rising screenwriter, is reportedly handling the script for the sequel, indicating a fresh perspective on the classic story. As preparations for filming progress, Lohan and Curtis remain positive about the project’s potential to mesmerize the audience once again. The original Freaky Friday based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel, was a commercial success, earning $160 million at the worldwide box office and leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Carlo Allegri

In addition to her involvement in the Freaky Friday sequel, Lohan is also busy promoting her latest film, Irish Wish, set to premiere on Netflix. With her return to the spotlight, fans can look forward to seeing Lohan's talent and charisma shine once again on the big screen. As anticipation builds for the sequel's release, audiences can rest assured that Lohan and Curtis are committed to delivering an entertaining and unforgettable cinematic experience.