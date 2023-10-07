The Beckhams displayed a united front in Central London as they celebrated the premiere of the most awaited Netflix documentary Beckham. A host of celebrities attended the screening, including Brooklyn Peltz's wife and Mia Regan, Romeo's girlfriend. However, as Victoria and David looked back on their marriage throughout the years, the documentary brought up some difficult memories for them.

The famed fashion designer revealed that the new Netflix documentary was the hardest time of her life and she was “the most unhappy I’ve ever been”. As per the US Sun, the couple had consistently refuted allegations of an affair occurring in 2003, when David was playing for Real Madrid. However, they have since opened up about their struggle to keep their love alive. An emotional Victoria told the documentary: “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kate Green

The former Spice Girls singer continued, “You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it.” Asked if she “resented” her husband, Victoria replied: “If I’m being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.” Posh said that to support her husband's career, she "internalized" the anguish. “It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.”

The four-part documentary, which can be watched online, omits naming the woman David was alleged to have an affair with. However, old newspaper headlines are displayed, one of which said, "Sex with Becks." Additionally, news reports concerning the alleged affair involving the former Manchester United footballer are broadcast in the film. David got emotional as he recalled: “There were some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

When Fisher Stevens, the director, enquired as to how the pair "survived", he said: “Every time that we woke up we felt, you know, there was something else and you know we felt that, we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning. But ultimately it’s our private life. There were some days I thought, ‘How am I going to go to work? How am I going to go on that training pitch and look as if nothing is wrong?’ I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes. How am I going to do this?”

David also revealed that it was tough for him to adjust to life in Spain after leaving his old team, Manchester United, and blamed his loneliness on Victoria's early decision to remain in London. In addition, the couple is also seen discussing the horrors of the paparazzi invasion and its potential impact on Brooklyn, the couple's first child in the documentary.

