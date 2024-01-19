Lindsay Lohan, known for her role as Cady Heron in the original Mean Girls film from 2004, attended the New York City premiere of the new Mean Girls movie musical alongside writer and former co-star Tina Fey. Making a surprise cameo in one of the scenes, Lohan found herself at odds with a particular joke in the script. The surprise came when Lohan, interviewed by The Messenger, expressed her discomfort with a single line in the musical. The line casually alluded to the infamous 'fire crotch' nickname that had been linked to the actress in the past. Lohan, who joined Fey on the red carpet to show support for the musical adaptation, revealed that she was taken aback by the inclusion of this reference.

Lohan's representatives also shared that the actress felt genuinely hurt and disappointed by the reference made in the film. The movie features Megan Thee Stallion, who not only contributed a song to the soundtrack but also appeared in social media montages. In a particular scene, the rapper remarks about Heron and her Christmas-themed talent show outfit, stating, "Y2K fire crotch is back." The hurtful reference draws a connection to a 2006 paparazzi video where Brandon Davis infamously labeled Lohan as a 'fire crotch,' as highlighted by People.

Adding an extra twist to the story, Lohan reportedly didn't know about the controversial remark until she saw the movie at the New York premiere, as shared by the Daily Mail. Beyond the surprise element, the 'fire crotch' reference was just one of many hidden gems in the film, giving a nostalgic feel not only to the OG movie but also to the broader pop culture of the 2000s. Lohan, embracing the spirit of the past, also came up in another scene. However, this time, Angourie Rice steps into Lohan's shoes, playing Heron, a teen facing a major life change when her mother takes a job at Northwestern University. The film weaves together surprises, laughs, and a touch of history.

Lindsay Lohan with her glam squad tonight for the MEAN GIRLS premiere pic.twitter.com/4oyFZjAGYT — Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates (@lavitalohan) January 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Fey had only just discussed Lohan's unexpected cameo in the film a few days ago. According to E! News reports, she said, "Paramount was like, 'Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, 'I can't fit five people in. I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay's movie." Fey hoped to give Lohan a role in the film that would pleasantly surprise fans—something unexpected. She said, "And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time when fans weren't expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is."

megan and lindsay lohan for mean girls nation omg…HERSTORY!!!!!pic.twitter.com/0ljyIgezr0 — kristen (not crystal) yellowjackets shish-kabob 🍡 (@lordesbbqribs) January 9, 2024

Fey also mentioned removing certain jokes from the new Mean Girls because they didn't work well in the two decades since the original movie was released. She said, "I was writing in the early 2000s, very much based on my experience as a teen in the late ’80s. It’s come to no one’s surprise that jokes have changed. You don’t poke in the way that you used to poke. Even if your intention was always the same, it’s just not how you do it anymore, which is fine." She further added, "I very much believe that you can find new ways to do jokes with less accidental shrapnel sideways."

