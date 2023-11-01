In addition to being a stable pair, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been making plans for the future. However, in light of his continued relationship with Swift, the NFL star's earlier remarks regarding "breeding" have stirred controversy. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player initially made the contentious comments regarding beginning a family during a February 2023 episode of the New Heights podcast. As per Page Six, Kelce can be seen joking while trying to impress his mom, Donna: “I gotta start breeding,” he said. “I’ve gotta start breeding, to all the breeders out there.” His brother Jason then responds with: “Please don’t,” before his mom advises: “Wait until you find the right person. Find the right person.” The tight-end player then quips: “I’m gonna find a breeder, and I’m gonna get kids so that mom can love me again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Also Read: Selena Gomez is Apparently Worried Her Best Friend Taylor Swift is 'Moving Too Fast' With Travis Kelce

As per The Independent, while the Eagles and Chiefs were getting ready to meet one other in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles player asked his mother, Donna, which of her two kids she was "rooting for" in the podcast episode. “You’ve said in the past to both of us that you root for me because I’ve given you grandkids,” Jason, who is father to three children – Wyatt, four, Elliotte, two, and Bennett, seven months – with his wife Kylie Kelce, said. “I’ve always known that you root for Travis. So who do you root for?” Jason followed up his question about who his mother was supporting "if in a battle to the death" with another inquiry about who he would choose to save Donna and her husband, Ed Kelce if they were marooned in the middle of the ocean. Jason then made a joke after Donna stated that she couldn't decide which of her boys to support: “Remember if you choose me, Wyatt and Elliotte grow up without a father.” It is then that the Chiefs player made the startling remark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Fans have criticized Travis for what they saw to be sexist remarks saying that he shouldn't have been calling women "breeders." They called him out on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Forever grateful that Joe Alwyn kept to himself and is private,” one X fan wrote, alluding to Swift's six-year ex-boyfriend.“It’s what makes Travis Kelce’s statements from earlier this year about ‘finding a breeder’ cringe. You are free to say what you want but are not free from the consequences of doing so. Women are not objects.” “‘Start breeding,’ oh this is just f***ing disgusting and it’s setting us back so much,” a second fan added.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by MEGA

Also Read: This is Why Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Unfollowed the Mahomes Family After Romance with Taylor Swift

“Women aren’t baby-making machines, women are more than the man they’re dating, we are more than marriage.” “Ain’t a Swiftie but don’t have to be one to be weirded out about Travis Kelce calling women ‘breeders,’” a third fan wrote. “That ain’t it dude.” @treacherouscafe posted:

"Well, I know for Damn Sure that shit about “having kids within the next year” is Not coming from Taylor’s side. she’s got the eras tour booked all through next year, and she’d rather die than cancel a show. but we do know who’s been public about looking for a “Breeder.”

well i know for DAMN SURE that shit about “having kids within the next year” is NOT coming from taylor’s side. she’s got the eras tour booked all through next year, and she’d rather die than cancel a show. but we do know who’s been public about looking for a “BREEDER.” 🚩 🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/tTZNTQg1Ro — 🧣☕️🍂 (@treacherouscafe) October 28, 2023

Also Read: Fans Have These Wild Theories About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Fairy Tale' Romance

@eversrep tweeted: "Start breeding" Oh this is just fucking disgusting and it's setting us back so many women aren't baby-making machines, women are more than the man they're dating, we are more than marriage."

"start breeding" oh this is just fucking disgusting and it's setting us back so much



women aren't baby making machines, women are more than the man they're dating, we are more than marriage https://t.co/uU7r50wbU5 — m 🏹 (@eversrep) October 28, 2023

The couple have been linked together since October when Swift was officially spotted cheering the NFL star during one of his games at Arrowhead Stadium.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Fans Wonder if Harry Styles Is the ‘Lying Traitor’ She Sings About in New Song

Here Are the Numbers That Prove Travis Kelce’s Improved Performance While Taylor Swift Is Present