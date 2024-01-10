Amanda Seyfried recently shared her excitement over a 'dream reunion' with her fellow cast members from the iconic 2004 movie Mean Girls. The actress, now 38, expressed her desire for more gatherings like this, stating that if it were up to her, she would love to see the gang back together for another reunion. Seyfried's enthusiasm was evident during a digital pre-show for the 2024 Golden Globes, where she revealed her joy at working on a Walmart commercial with co-stars Lachey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominique Charriau

Also Read: Shanna Moakler Criticizes Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s “Parenting Alienation”

Reflecting on the experience, Seyfried described it as a "pinch me thing," emphasizing the two days of catch-up that felt like a dream come true, People reported. The actress, who is also a mom of two, expressed her eagerness for more time together with the Mean Girls cast. Rachel McAdams, however, did not join the commercial, citing her lack of knowledge about the participation of everyone. Despite her absence, McAdams expressed her love for the idea of a Mean Girls reunion, confessing she found out about it later. The 45-year-old actress admitted that doing a commercial wasn't her cup of tea, as she had never ventured into that realm before. Meanwhile, Mean Girls is set to grace theaters once again with the premiere of the musical version, featuring Renée Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, Jon Hamm, Angourie Rice, and original cast members Tina Fey and Tim Meadows.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

In a separate event, Seyfried and Meryl Streep, who played the mother-daughter duo in both Mamma Mia! films, had a heartwarming reunion on the red carpet ahead of the 81st annual Golden Globes, as per InStyle reports. The impromptu moment captured Seyfried's squeal of excitement as Streep surprised her mid-photo, giving her on-screen kid a quick kiss on the head. Seyfried, despite her joy at the reunion, swiftly regained her composure and continued posing for photographers. The actresses' on-screen chemistry was a delight for fans of the Mamma Mia! franchise, sparking speculation about a potential third installment.

Meryl Streep Reunited With Amanda Seyfried and Emily Blunt at the 2024 Golden Globeshttps://t.co/wjntbd431u — SIS (@SIS999O) January 9, 2024

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Sex Life With Husband Ben Affleck in Comeback Song, 'Can’t Get Enough'

Seyfried, open to the idea of a third Mamma Mia! movie, had previously expressed the willingness of the entire cast to return for another film. Word of a trilogy had been circulating since the release of the sequel, and producer Judy Craymer shared updates on the project, mentioning it being in the "earliest stages." Craymer hinted at the possibility of bringing Streep back into the fold for the future film, emphasizing a story waiting to be told. Streep herself expressed interest, stating that if there's an exciting idea, she's totally on board. The Oscar winner even playfully suggested titles like Grand-Mamma Mia! or a soap opera twist involving Donna's twin sister. As fans eagerly await more news on a potential Mean Girls reunion and a third Mamma Mia! movie, Seyfried and her co-stars continue to captivate audiences with their timeless performances and genuine camaraderie.

More from Inquisitr

Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother, Mark Epstein, Asserts That He Was ‘Murdered,’ Forensic Expert Sheds Light

Dua Lipa Cheekily Reveals All About Her Outfit That Put Her in a 'Tight Spot' at the Golden Globes