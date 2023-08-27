Jennifer Lawrence Confesses She Never Understood the Plot of Her Biggest Box Office Flop 'Mother'

Since making her acting comeback in the comedic film No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence has not been coy about discussing her previous work. In fact, the actress spoke about Mother!, one of her biggest flops, in a recent interview. Lawrence, who was dating the film's director at the time, said she was never able to follow the story. Jennifer Lawrence's career includes both critical and commercial successes, but some movies have left people puzzled. Mother!, a 2017 psychological horror film in which she co-stars with Javier Bardem, is one such example.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence was Scared of 'Annoying' Meryl Streep On The Sets Of 'Don't Look Up'

In the film, Lawrence portrays a young pregnant woman who suffers severe stress when her house is broken into by a gang of strangers. However, after Mother! came out, many viewers were baffled by the meaning of its plot. While some say the house represents the ecosystem that is being destroyed by mankind, some have speculated that Lawrence and Bardem's characters were meant to represent Mother Earth and God. In reality, though, no one can say with any certainty what the film is about, not even the stars in it.

Six years after Mother! came out, Jennifer Lawrence explained whether or not she found any meaning in the film. In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Jennifer and Andy Cohen performed a game called "Plead the Fifth," in which Andy Cohen urged Jennifer to reveal her honest opinion of the film. Andy probed, "On a scale from one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!?" It wasn't shocking to hear Jennifer's response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mother! movie (@mothermovie)

When her laughing subsided, Lawrence said, "I'm going, to be honest, well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had the CliffsNotes. So, five? Or four." And then, in jest, the Hunger Games starlet informed the crowd that "if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, **** the director." We may take comfort in the fact that Jennifer Lawrence has no intentions to star in a remake of Mother! at any time in the future.

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Once Admitted Donald Trump Becoming President Turned Her More Political

In addition to the film's intricate plot, Jennifer Lawrence's connection with Mother!'s director Darren Aronofsky was a major talking point when Aronofsky terminated his nine-year engagement with actress Rachel Weisz. In 2016, while shooting the controversial film, rumors began to circulate that the actress and director were together. They hit it off immediately while shooting Mother! and started dating soon thereafter. Lawrence discussed her connection with Aronofsky in a 2017 interview, despite the fact that the two kept their affair under wraps. Jennifer confessed, "We had energy, I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Pushed Back Against Rumors Linking Her to Harvey Weinstein

The pair appeared to get along well despite the large age difference (22 years). "What I've always loved about Darren is, he's unapologetic and he's bold," Lawrence said to the New York Times. On the other hand, Aronofsky told the outlet, “It’s always fun to be in a room with Jen. She’s hilarious and real and truthful.” However, after a year of dating, the couple decided to part ways.

More from Inquisitr

When a LA Party Night Led Emma Stone to Care for a Drunk Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Opens up About Taking a Break and Coping With the 'Low Point' in Her Career