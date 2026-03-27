Lawmaker Alleges Epstein’s Team Stole Hard Drives Before FBI Raid

House Oversight Committee Democrats are seeking testimony from three private investigators connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s legal team after Ranking Member Robert Garcia mentioned new information.

This information suggests that hard drives and other materials were taken from his Palm Beach home and may not have been delivered to law enforcement. Garcia noted that this information surfaced during the deposition of former Epstein attorney Darren Indyke on March 19.

On Friday, Garcia announced that he had sent letters to William Riley, Steve Kiraly, and Paul Lavery, asking them to participate in transcribed interviews and to keep all relevant materials safe.

In a committee press release, Garcia expressed surprise that Epstein’s computers and hard drives were with private investigators and may never have been seen by any law enforcement agency.

We’ve just confirmed that Epstein’s lawyers hired private investigators to remove potentially critical evidence from his Florida mansion. Oversight Democrats are demanding access to these hard drives and files, especially if they provide insight into Epstein’s crimes. pic.twitter.com/wa0b1j3BBJ — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) March 27, 2026

The letters do not prove that evidence was intentionally hidden from the FBI, but they provide a detailed account of why Democrats believe the investigators may still have, or may have once had, significant materials related to Epstein. In the letter to Riley, Garcia noted that when Palm Beach police searched his home in 2007, three computers were missing.

The letter states that a federal grand jury subpoena was later issued to Riley’s firm for information about the devices, but it seems no computers were ever produced. It also mentions that Indyke confirmed in his deposition that private investigators had hard drives from Epstein’s computers and suggested they were never turned over to law enforcement.

Garcia’s letter also refers to a 2005 memo stating that Lavery, under the direction of his lawyer Roy Black, removed “items of potential evidentiary value” from Epstein’s Palm Beach home, including three computers.

According to the letter, the memo indicates those materials were then given to Riley for storage on Epstein’s behalf. The committee also cited a later email in which Riley reportedly stated that “the computers and paperwork I took from Jeff’s house” were “locked in storage.”

ALERT: House Oversight Cmte Democrats say they’re seeking to track down HARD DRIVES allegedly removed from Jeffrey Epstein home by private investigators 20 years ago Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA): Deposition with an Epstein lawyer indicated hard drives were possessed by P.I.’s pic.twitter.com/x70f622QRX — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 27, 2026

Previously released Justice Department records, covered in reporting by ABC News, tell a similar story. ABC reported that less than two weeks before Palm Beach police raided Epstein’s mansion in October 2005, Lavery took more than 100 items from the house, including three computers, phone directories, explicit materials, cash, and other personal belongings.

ABC also reported that law enforcement filings later indicated that computers and recording equipment were “conspicuously absent” when police entered the home, and that an FBI agent noted the items seemed to have been removed in anticipation of the search warrant.

The latest move by the committee occurred one week after Indyke testified that he had “no knowledge whatsoever” of Epstein’s abuse while representing him. Committee Democrats expressed dissatisfaction with what they viewed as evasive answers from Epstein’s associates, while committee Republicans accused Democrats of trying to shift the inquiry towards President Donald Trump rather than focusing on his broader network.

After the deposition, Garcia stated that Indyke confirmed that hard drives held by private investigators were of “great interest” to the committee.

House investigators from both parties have spent months gathering testimony from people connected to the disgraced financier, but Democrats now argue that the missing devices and stored materials could provide one of the clearest paths yet to records that were never fully examined by authorities.