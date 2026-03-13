Official Leading Epstein Investigation Accused of Personal Interest in Limiting Scope

A high-ranking DOJ official overseeing the Epstein Files is facing questions about his financial ties and how they may influence the government’s work. A report highlighted investments linked to firms with potential interests in the case and related inquiries on Wall Street.

The official in question is Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. The Lever reported on Thursday that Clayton is leading matters involving Epstein, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and major Wall Street banks while holding over $1.6 million in investments in companies that may be involved.

The report noted his holdings included Apollo Global Management, where he served as board chair before taking the SDNY position.

Clayton’s financial disclosure, published by ProPublica, shows he reported assets that included Apollo restricted stock units worth $250,000 to $500,000, Apollo common stock valued between $1 million and $5 million, and an interest in Apollo Co-Investors X(A), L.P. worth $250,000 to $500,000. The same filing mentioned prior or recent roles with Apollo, American Express, Millennium Management, Fireblocks, and other finance-related firms.

🔴Ethics disclosures reveal Tornado Cash top-prosecutor’s ties to Epstein network Ethics disclosures show SDNY top prosecutor Jay Clayton holds up to $6M in Epstein affiliated Apollo Management, along with stock in JP Morgan and Bank of America, according to a new investigation… pic.twitter.com/thuCkqH49T — The Rage (@theragetech) March 13, 2026

The allegation that Clayton has a personal interest in limiting the investigation gained traction in follow-up reports after The Lever’s story. A summary by National Today quoted Jeffrey Hauser, the Executive Director of the Revolving Door Project, stating that Clayton has “a very personal interest” in keeping the Epstein story tightly controlled. Raw Story also echoed the claim in its coverage.

This controversy emerges as federal and congressional scrutiny of Epstein’s finances continues. The Justice Department’s Epstein Library states it contains material released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act and was last updated on March 7. The department indicated it would refresh the site if more documents were found for release.

Investigators on Capitol Hill are still tracing how Epstein moved money through the banking system. The House Oversight Committee released records from the Epstein estate in September 2025 following a subpoena from Chairman James Comer.

SDNY’s Jay Clayton’s recent professional past runs straight through Epstein’s inner circle. Now he’s in charge of releasing the Epstein files and future investigations. That overlap raises a simple question: who investigates the powerful — and who investigates the investigator? pic.twitter.com/SI1OBU4tsP — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 3, 2026

This week, Epstein’s accountant Richard Kahn informed lawmakers in a closed-door deposition that the committee had reviewed over 40,000 financial documents from JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, according to the Associated Press.

Senate investigators are also moving ahead. In January, Senator Ron Wyden announced he was expanding his inquiry into Epstein’s finances to include Bank of New York Mellon and hundreds of millions of dollars in questionable transactions.

In October 2025, House Judiciary Democrats stated they were examining more than $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions linked to Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation at JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, and BNY Mellon.

Clayton has already faced scrutiny related to Epstein while in office. Last month, The Associated Press reported that he admitted to mistakes in redacting documents released from the Epstein files. Sensitive victim information appeared in some public documents, and the Justice Department withdrew thousands of records.

No public filing reviewed shows that Clayton has been accused of criminal wrongdoing. However, the current allegations are not focused on whether he broke the law. They question whether the official overseeing one of the government’s most closely watched investigations can do so without the appearance that his Wall Street ties may limit its scope.

Per the reporting, litigation expert Chris Tobe alleged that Clayton’s investments created too many conflicts of interest for the prosecutor and called for his resignation.