Foreign Hacker Once Breached Epstein Files in FBI Servers, Reports Confirm in Newly Released Docs

Long before the Epstein files were released to the public, a hacker reportedly accessed them while they were locked on the FBI’s server. The cyber incident had been confirmed, and the law enforcement agency tried to track down the individual behind it.

According to exclusive reports from Reuters, the Federal Bureau of Investigation described an isolated cyber incident. They released a statement, and the FBI said it had restricted access to the “malicious actor and rectified the network.” Meanwhile, an ongoing investigation is underway, preventing them from providing further comments about the incident.

The hack occurred in February 2023, following a server at the Child Exploitation Forensic Lab in the FBI’s New York Field Office. The files were left in a vulnerable spot by Special Agent Aaron Spivack as they tried to navigate the bureau’s complex procedure to handle digital evidence.

A foreign hacker likely has the Epstein Files. The best way to prevent blackmail of government officials, such as trump and @howardlutnick, would be for @AGPamBondi to stop the cover up and release all the Epstein Files as required by law. https://t.co/cAy0UrzoSM — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 11, 2026

The document stated that Spivack learned about the break-in when he booted up his computer, and a file warned him that his network had been compromised. The report further mentioned that there have been traces of unusual activity on the FBI server. Additionally, it included combing through certain files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

The files did not mention the exact access to the specific files. Additionally, refraining from mentioning whether the hacker had downloaded the data. The media house could not confirm if they had overlapped any data with information that has already been released to the public around the Epstein files.

An insider mentioned that the matter was recently published by the Department of Justice. They stated that the invasion was not carried out by a foreign government, but rather by a cybercriminal. The publicly released information has exposed Jeffrey Epstein’s powerful ties with powerful personalities in various fields, including politics, finance, business, and many more.

I guess the rumours about rogue hackers having stolen the Files is a convenient story that is supposed to be plausible enough to conceal the fact that Foreign Governments have ample dossiers of their assets. The open admission of this fact would be an inexcusable leak. — Al-Pharaday (@AlPharaday) March 11, 2026

Aaron Spivack said in the FBI investigation files that he was forced to be a “scapegoat” for the breach. He argued that the bureau’s outdated policies and faulty software and technology were to blame for the breach of the information-heavy files. A person who was aware of the breach confirmed that the hack was performed by a foreign hacker, who was unaware of entering the FBI’s server. However, they immediately expressed their disgust as they watched numerous child abuse images.

Surprisingly, the insider said that the FBI officials de-escalated the situation by convincing the hacker that they were law enforcement officials. In fact, they invited the hacker to join a video meeting to flash their bureau’s badges and credentials to gain credibility.

Nevertheless, the insider could not confirm if the hacker had access to the files. But more importantly, if they were punished for hacking their server.